Krystle D'souza's Latest Avatar Highly Resonates With Ariana Grande's Signature Look

When it comes to a signature look, the first person that comes to our mind is Ariana Grande. The high ponytail loo has become such an innate part of Ariana's personality that whenever she has left her hair open fans have freaked out, both in a positive and negative way. And recently for the screening of her new web series, Fittrat the look that Krystle D'Souza adorned reminded us of Ariana Grande. Right from the hairstyle to the make-up her look screamed Ariana. Although we must say she looked absolutely adorable and beautiful.

Krystle wore a formal royal blue striped pant-suit for the event. Her hairdo was the highlight of her look for us. She wore a sleek and high ponytail with a section of her hair wrapped around the hair tie to give it a polished look. Her make-up for the evening was stunning and highlighted as well. She went for a rather nude look but the highlighter placed beautifully on the high points of her face made the make-up look dewy and enlivening.

She went for a full coverage satin finish base which she topped off with some bronzing and contouring that made her face chiselled and defined. Her eye make-up was metallic nude with a champagne shade applied all over her lid with some caramel brown eyeshadow at the outer corners to add some depth to her look. Thickly lined eyes and white eyeshadow at the inner corner of her eyes rounded off her eye look. Her lips were painted in a muted nude pink colour and the dark eyebrows effectively balanced the nude palette of the look.

We loved her look and we can see how much time and efforts have been put to create this look. Her make-up artist for the event, Cashmakeupartistry has used the highlighter in a creative manner to make this otherwise nude look shine and catch your attention. This looks shows you the true power of highlighting the face. So, shed your inhibitions and give this look a go. You are surely going to love it.