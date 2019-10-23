Krystle D’Souza Stuns In A Glittering Deep Purple Eye Make-up Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

About last night, Krystle D'Souza adorned a glittering avatar to promote her highly anticipated web series, Fittrat. Krystle's make-up look was a stunner and made us fall in love with glitter eyeshadows all over again. Krystle wore a ruffled black attire for the night and gave us major beauty goals.

Dissecting her make-up look for you, her make-up artist for the night Aafreen, kept the base full-coverage and luminous. The base was topped off with some highlighter and blush. Her eye make-up was the star of the look with an intense eyeshadow applied on her eyelids. The deep eggplant purple put all over her lid was topped off with some black glitter eyeshadow that glammed up the look. The nude pinkish beige lips shade balanced the whole look and added some grace to it.

This well-balanced look is a great addition to the collection of make-up ideas for a weekend party or festival. This is definitely one look you have to give a try. Pair it will a dark-hued outfit like Krystle has and tie your hair in a chic high bun and you are ready to slay.

That being said, let's now take a look at how you can recreate this amazing make-up look in a few easy steps.

Krystle D'Souza's Glittery Purple Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Eyebrow pencil

Eggplant purple eyeshadow

Black glitter eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Mascara

Blush

Blush brush

Highlighter

Pinkish beige glossy lipstick

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

Dab some primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it in. Allow it a couple of minutes to get absorbed properly.

Apply foundation on your face and neck. Blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same beauty blender.

To prevent the concealer from creasing, dab some setting powder over it.

Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Apply some concealer all over your lid to act as the base for your eyeshadow.

Take the purple eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your crease. Blend the edges well to get rid of any harsh lines. Then apply the eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

Now apply the black eyeshadow on your eyelid using the flat eyeshadow brush.

Thinly line your upper lash line using the eyeliner and line your lower lash line as well.

Coat your eyelashes with some mascara.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Using the highlighter, highlight your cheekbones, your cupid's bow and the tip and bridge of your nose.

Apply the lipstick on your lips.

To set the make-up in place, drench your face with some setting spray and let it dry.

