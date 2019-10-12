Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Kourtney Kardashian, Sonam Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza & Sonakshi Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

This week on Instagram the week of beauty looks that will wow you, charm you and tempt you to try something different and edgy. While Kourtney Kardashian gave the perfect date night look, Krystle shows us how to carry a bold colour in style. Sonam and Sonakshi took on Instagram with some boss lady vibes and will inveigle you to do the same.

If you were looking for ideas to try something different, this week on Instagram was the one for you. And today, we have listed for you the best of four beauty looks from Instagram this week. Take a look and pick your favourite!

1. Kourtney Kardashian

Got a date planned this weekend? Well, Kourtney Kardashian has the perfect date-night make-up look for you. Kourtney, who enjoys an Instagram following of 82 million posted a few pictures of herself on Instagram in which she is looking ravishing.

Kourtney wore a stunning black dress in the post which she paired with bold red lip make-up look. The otherwise muted make-up look was brought to life by the bold lip. She kept her eye make-up to a minimum with a silver eyeliner gracing her upper lash line and white eyeliner on her lower waterline. She finished off the eye look with some dramatic pair of false eyelashes. She styled her hair in a sleek updo that screamed elegance and grace. This is a great look and you can definitely take some inspiration from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star while getting ready for the special night.

2. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja put on formal attire for IWC Watches A Gentleman's Evening event and we are hooked on to her make-up. The Zoya Factor actress wore a mesmerising black and golden eye make-up look for the event. The eyes were the highlight of the look and enhanced the boss lady vibes that she seemed to be going for.

She kept the rest of the look with a pink blush placed beautifully on the apples of her cheeks and lips stained in a glossy pink lipstick. She rounded off the look with sleek and straight open tresses. This was a great look that will suit your every occasion. So, do give it a try.

3. Krystle D'Souza

Krystle D'Souza, who will soon be seen in Alt Balaji's upcoming series Fittrat always charms us with her various make-up looks. As you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will see so many stunning looks that you feel compelled to do a double-check. Krystle, who enjoys an Instagram following of 5.3 million is busy promoting her upcoming web series and recently she posted on Instagram one of her looks from the promotional event.

It was a stunning make-up look that many of us will think twice about but Krystle carried it with ease. Krystle went for a bronzed base and a nude glossy lip. But what will catch your attention is the stunning neon yellow eye make-up look. It is a bright and bold look that meshed amazingly well with the rest of her make-up and we're in love! This gets a huge thumbs up from our side and is worth giving a try.

4. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is nowadays busy with the fashion reality show, Myntra Fashion Superstar and giving us major beauty goals. For episode 4 of the show, Sonakshi adorned a nude make-up look and an edgy braided hairdo. While her make-up was stunning, we loved her hairdo way more.

It is a refreshing hairstyle that you can wear when you're bored with your regular braid and ponytail hairstyles or on the days you're feeling particularly bold and quirky. Sonakshi sectioned her hair in smaller sections, then she braided each section separately. We super like this hairdo and urge you to try this as well. We promise you won't regret it!