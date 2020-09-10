We Have Bookmarked Hina Khan’s Blue Sharara Suit For Our Bestie’s Sangeet, Are You Doing It Too? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Hina Khan is on a non-stop slaying spree and it has been inspiring all her fans. During these lockdown days, the actress has flaunted different outfits, be it ethnic or western and well, she is no mood to take a back seat. Recently, Hina treated us with her yet another ethnic look on Instagram and we absolutely loved it. She was dressed in a beautiful blue sharara suit and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her suit and decode it.

So, Hina Khan was decked up in a lovely sky-blue sharara suit and gave us major ethnic fashion goals. Her flared sharara was accentuated by golden striped patterns and she teamed it with a sleeveless round-collar short kurti. Her kurti featured pretty florals and curved lines. The Hacked actress draped an equally-pretty matching dupatta that too had golden stripes and a lace border. She accessorised her look with a pair of heavy metallic earrings and bracelet and upped her look with white nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Hina slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted shoulder-length highlighted layered tresses loose and looked gorgeous.

We absolutely loved this sharara suit of Hina Khan and we have already bookmarked it for our bestie's sangeet. In fact, her suit is what you can also save for upcoming festivals. What do you think about her suit? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan