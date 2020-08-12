Hina Khan’s Adorable Pictures In A Neutral-Toned Cute Dress Will Take All Your Blues Away Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan has been flaunting a lot of looks these days and we are totally impressed with her fashion sense. From exuding elegant vibes in ethnic ensembles to pulling off sass in western numbers, the diva has been nailing all her looks effortlessly. Recently, Hina shared another series of pictures on her Instagram feed from her latest phototshoot. Her adorable pictures in a cute neutral-toned dress took away all our blues and made us go 'aww'. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Hina Khan was dressed to impress in a sleeveless nude-hued dress, which was accentuated by subtle white dotted prints and embellished bodice. The elastic casing on her dress cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Hacked actress' dress featured knotted ribbon-detailing on the straps that added to the fashion quotient. She notched up her look with a ring and white nail paint.

On the makeup front, with minimal base, the Unlock actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Pointed brows, pink blush, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. The diva pulled back her mid-parted straight tresses into a messy bun and wore a blush pink-hued printed headband that looked cute.

Hina Khan really took our heart away with her these adorable pictures. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan