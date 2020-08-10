Hina Khan Flaunts Her Pretty Blue Suit And Promises To Never Come Out Of Her Slaying Zone! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it festivals or casual days, TV-turned-Bollywood actress Hina Khan has been leaving no stone unturned to keep the attention of her fans alive during quarantine period. She has been treating us with her gorgeous looks, especially in ethnic outfits and each outfit of hers is definitely worth-investing in. Recently, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she was seen sporting a beautiful blue suit and looking extremely gorgeous. So, let us take a close look at her ensemble and decode it.

So, Hina Khan exuded regal vibes in a pretty blue ethnic suit and looked beautiful. Her suit consisted of a A-line frock-style kurti, which featured silver stripes at the border and she teamed her kurti with matching pants. Though her kurti was plain and simple but her dupatta, enhanced her look. It was accentuated by intricate silver patterns and leaf-patterned designer border. The Hacked actress completed her look with a pair of silver flat sandals and accessorised her look with metallic earrings, gold-toned necklace, bracelet, and silver-toned rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Hina slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, dark-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and dark nude-hued lip shade spruced up her look. The Unlock actress left her side-parted highlighted shoulder-length tresses loose and looked ravishing.

We really liked this ensemble of Hina Khan, especially her dupatta and it seemed perfect for pre-wedding functions. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan