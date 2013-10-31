Diwali Dinner: 35 Lip-Smacking Recipes For The Festival!

Aloo Gobi Masala This recipe can be prepared in a variety of ways. Here is a spicy version of the recipe which is sure to delight your guests as well as your Family members. A fine blend of Indian spices is used to make this Diwali special recipe. The use of dry mango powder adds the tangy kick which makes this dish all the more delectable.

Stuffed Tomatoes In Malai Gravy Stuffed tomatoes in malai gravy is an excellent vegetarian recipe. It is a perfect option for you to try if you have some guests coming in for the evening or if you are planning a potluck. This delicious recipe will leave your taste-buds craving for more.

Paneer Butter Masala Paneer butter masala is a popular recipe which hails from North India. The soft paneer cubes are cooked in a rich and buttery tomato gravy with a fine blend of Indian spices. This paneer recipe gives you that 'melt in the mouth' feeling which makes your taste buds crave for more of this delectable dish.

Masala Mirchi Bharwa mirchi is known as stuffed green chillies. The stuffing for bharwa mirchi can vary depending on taste and like. You can either use besan or just add the basic spices to prepare the stuffing. So, mirchi can be used in different ways to make your meal more spicy and delicious. Here is a simple masala mirchi recipe that is very easy to prepare and not that spicy as well. It hardly takes 10 minutes to prepare this mouth watering side dish.

Simple Gujarati Kadhi Gujarati Kadhi is a simple recipe which requires very less ingredients. The only thing that you need is time to let the gravy simmer. The more it simmers, the better it tastes. The gravy needs to be continuously stirred to avoid it from curdling. Then the tempering adds to the finishing touch of this amazing recipe.

Quick Aloo Dum Aloo dum is one of the most popular side dishes popular in the Indian cuisine. There are many ways to prepare the gravy rich aloo dum. However, most of the recipes require a lot of time. If you are a working professional and want to know some simple dishes to prepare for dinner after a tiring day, then here is the simple way to prepare aloo dum.

Kalimirch Paneer Kalimirch Paneer is an amazing side dish recipe to try out on Diwali. The flavour of pepper gives this paneer recipe, a lip-smacking taste. It is a must have item on your Diwali dinner menu.

Sukhi Arbi The combination of Indian spices with the combination of unique taste of yam in this sukhi arbi recipe is one of a kind. The sukhi arbi does not need too much time to prepare and besides yam is a healthy vegetable for you to consume as it provides you with lots of energy.

Paneer Tikka Masala Paneer is the most loved item in most North Indian households. Any party, potluck or similar occasions are deemed incomplete without having paneer on the menu. So, here we have a special North Indian paneer recipe known as the paneer tikka masala. It is cooked in the tandoori style and then made into a spicy gravy. The taste of this finger-licking paneer recipe is just unforgettable, and it is a must have on your Diwali menu.

Aloo Jeera Known as Aloo Jeera, this recipe is enriched with spices and garnished with herbs. It is the best treat you can give your tummy on this festive occasion. It's light, delicious and the simplest recipe that you can prepare on this Diwali.

Paneer Adraki Adraki basically means prepared with ginger. So, the dish is made in a ginger based gravy which gives this dish a fragrant flavour and makes it very hard to resist. So, prepare paneer adraki for your brother on this Diwali and have a mouthwatering treat.

Dhaba Ki Dal Dal can be prepared in a million ways, but dhaba ki dal is definitely special. With just a few spices and three different kinds of legumes make this dal recipe burst with some delicious flavours. It is one of the perfect vegan recipes to try. It's creamy texture and buttery taste make your taste-buds thank you for this awesome treat.

Paneer Hariyali Paneer hariyali is a quick and easy recipe. This vegetarian recipe is prepared using a combination of fresh coriander and mint leaves. This coriander-mint combination is extremely flavourful. It imparts a greenish touch to the dish and makes it irresistibly delicious.

Dal Musallam Dal musallam is a unique dal recipe. It is one dish which is a must-try for vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians. It is prepared with a mix of yogurt, butter and some exotic spices which lend this recipe an excellent creamy texture and a mouthwatering flavour. The special 'tadka' or the seasoning adds an entirely different flavour to the dish. This vegetarian recipe is extremely simple and gets ready in minutes.

Shahi Paneer The key ingredients in this recipe of shahi paneer is cashew and cream. This recipe is prepared in a number of different ways. In some versions of this recipe, the gravy contains tomatoes which adds a little colour to the curry while in others the gravy is completely white in colour made with milk or yogurt. Both versions of the recipe contain very less amount of spices and is simply mouthwatering.

Motia Pulao The speciality of motia pulao is that it has golden fried balls of paneer and flour in it. This pulao recipe is a delicacy and thus takes some time to prepare. But when you are done, you will surely rate this as one of the best Indian rice recipes ever.

Dry Chana Masala Chickpeas or chana is widely used in Indian cuisine. We boil it to have as a snack. Serve chaat with chana or simply make chana masala. Dry chana masala is a much loved recipe for all festivals. So, prepare this dish for Diwali and give a delightful treat to your guests.

Darbari Dal Darbari dal is made with the mix of two dals, toor and masoor dal. But it is an incredibly simple dal. Alike all other Indian recipes, Darbari Dal is also rich in spices. This dal recipe is not only tasty, but is also healthy. Darbari dal has healthy vegetables in it that add to the taste of this Indian recipe.

Mushroom Butter Masala Mushroom butter masala is a spicy and delicious side dish like paneer butter masala. Both the gravies are prepared with almost same ingredients. Only the paneer is replaced with mushroom pieces. The rich and spicy gravy can be an excellent side dish for any meal. Mushroom butter masala is an easy to prepare recipe. The aroma of spices and butter can make you crave for this dish.

Dum Paneer Kalimirch The Dum Paneer Kalimirch is a spicy paneer and black pepper recipe that has all the exotic spices going in for the making of the dish. This is a vegetarian recipe that makes your taste buds crave for more. Since most of the the exotic spices is used for the preparation of this vegetarian recipe, it can be considered as one of the healthy recipes.

Methi Malai Paneer Methi and malai (fenugreek and cream) is a combination that has contributed to many popular recipes. Methi malai paneer is one such Indian side dish that is loved by all. This paneer recipe looks green like palak paneer, but it tastes totally different. The main ingredients of methi malai paneer apart from paneer are fenugreek leaves and fresh cream.

Tahiri Tahiri is a special treat for vegetarians who complain that there is no biryani for them. The concept of a vegetarian biryani is usually considered redundant. Biryani is rice and meat cooked together in layers. But tahiri is not a meat-less biryani. In fact, this Awadhi recipe is to prepare a biryani specially for vegetarians. Like most other Awadhi recipes, Tahiri has a soft incense of aromatic spices. This Indian rice recipe is not only easy to make but also very quick.

Peas Kofta Peas kofta is made by a making balls out of mashed peas, spices and flour. These balls are then fried and dipped into a curry mix. This kofta recipe is extremely yummy and will br definitely liked by all. You can make this peas kofta recipe extremely spicy or mild, just according to your taste.

Cucumber Raita Cucumber raita is a delicious recipe that has a blend of sour yogurt and crunchy cucumber pieces. Mix this raita with spices like cumin seeds, red chilli powder and onions to make it a perfect side dish.

Zafrani Pulao Zafrani pulao is a flavourful rice recipe in which the Basmati rice is cooked in a sweet and rich blend of spices. The delicacy is prepared with some of the rich ingredients of Indian cuisine such as the saffron which is the king of spices, Basmati rice, dry fruits and of Course a generous amount of ghee plays a major role in this exceptionally delicious recipe.

Khameeri Naan Few tandoori naan recipes are very easy to make and delicious too. If you have a small get-together or a special occasion, you can prepare tandoori naans. There are many varieties of tandoori naan. However, khameeri tandoori naan is very popular and extremely easy to make.

Boondi Raita Boondi raita is a crunchy and delicious recipe that is very popular. You can have with rice pulao or curd rice to make your plain meal taste good.

Diwali Special Cookies These rangoli patterned cookies is an absolute delight. The shape and colour of the cookies attracts the kids. These cookies are light and crisp. So, celebrate Diwali with this modern twist.

Rasmalai Rasmalai is a common Indian dessert and is an important recipe in many Indian festivals and wedding seasons. This dessert is very creamy and just melts in your mouth. It is a must have item on your Diwali menu.

Malpua Malpuas are rich flavored, deep fried pancakes which is soaked in saffron syrup. Although malpuas are generally had with rabdi or malai, it can also be savoured with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Kesari Sandesh Talking of sweets, here is an authentic and a delightful sweet recipe to try out on this special occasion. Kesar means saffron and sandesh is a special Bengali sweet made with paneer. So, here is a Diwali special sandesh recipe with a twist of saffron in it.

Malai Ghevar Ghevar is a Rajasthani sweet delicacy. It is prepared during the special occassions like Diwali and other Indian festivals. It is a rich, creamy and unique sweet dish to try this festive season.

Shankarpali This Diwali sweet recipe is made out of lots of flour and ghee and involves deep frying. So this dessert like others is soaked in calories; definitely not for fussy calorie counting eaters. Try this Diwali recipe only if you are willing to give your taste buds precedence over your health consciousness.

Malai Chum Chum Chum chum is a spongy Indian sweet dish. The chum chum or chom chom is made with homemade cheese or paneer. It is a popular Bengali sweet dish which is made in different colours. Ideally, chum chum is a plain white coloured sweet that is dipped in sugar syrup. However, saffron is added to get the brown colour.