Rakhi 2020: Kesari Sandesh Recipe That You Must Try At Home On Raksha Bandhan
It's Raksha Bandhan! A festival celebrated to mark the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. This day is celebrated all over India with great fervour and enthusiasm and this year it falls on 3 August. On this festival, the sister ties a "Rakhi" or the sacred thread around her brother's wrist which signifies that he will protect her against all odds throughout life. Then she feeds him with delicious sweets. Therefore, sweets form an essential part of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.
Talking of sweets, here is an authentic and a delightful sweet recipe to try out on this special occasion. Kesar means saffron and sandesh is a special Bengali sweet made with paneer. So, here is a Rakshabandhan special sandesh recipe with a twist of saffron in it.
Check out the recipe for Kesari Sandesh and do give it a try.
Ingredients
- Full cream milk- 1lt
- Lemon juice- 1tbsp
- Powdered sugar- 4tbsp
- Milk powder- 2tbsp
- Cardamom powder- 1tsp
- Saffron- a pinch (soaked in 1tbsp milk for a few hours)
- Dry fruits for garnishing
Procedure
- When the milk comes to a boil, add lemon juice. Simmer the heat and let it cook for a minute.
- Line a big bowl with muslin cloth and pour the curdled milk in the cloth.
- Let the whey drain. Hang the cloth on the tap of your sink for an hour to remove all the excess whey.
Procedure
- Take out the chenna on a clean surface. Add powdered sugar, milk powder and cardamom powder.
- Mash with the heels of your hands for a minute.
- Take a non stick pan and cook the chenna for a minute, to remove all the excess moisture.
- Let it cool for a few minutes.
Procedure
- Take small amount of chenna in your palms and slightly mash it. Make small rounds and flatten them a little bit.
- Make a depression in the center. Make all the sandesh in the same way.
Procedure
- Brush the sandesh with saffron milk.
- Sprinkle dry fruits on top.
Happy Rakshabandhan!
They are best eaten the same day although you can store them in an airtight container in refrigerator for another two days.