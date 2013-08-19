Paneer Adraki: Raksha Bandhan Special Recipe Curries Dals oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

This year, the much-awaited Indian festival Raksha bandhan is on 15th August. Raksha bandhan symbolises the special bond between brothers and sisters. Like any other Indian festival, it goes without saying that good food is the most important part of the celebration. A variety of sweets such as ghevar, barfi, laddoos, jalebis etc. have become synonymous with this special festival.

However, apart from the sweet dishes, if you want to spice up your day, there is one popular dish that will bring a smile on your brother's face- Paneer Adraki.

Adraki, a Hindi term, basically means prepared with ginger. So, the dish is made in a ginger based gravy, which gives this dish a fragrant flavour and makes it very hard to resist.

To prepare paneer adraki, here's what you need-

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Ginger- 2 (1 inch sized piece, peeled and sliced)

Paneer- 200gms (cut in cubes)

Onions- 3 (chopped)

Ginger paste- 1tbsp

Garlic paste- 1tsp

Green chillies- 2 (slit)

Tomatoes- 3 (pureed)

Turmeric powder- 1tsp

Black pepper powder- 1tsp

Garam masala powder- 1tsp

Lemon juice- 1tsp

Cumin seeds- 1tsp

Poppy seeds- 1tbsp

Coriander leaves- 2tbsp (chopped, for garnish)

Salt- as per taste

Oil- 1tbsp

Water- ½ cup

Procedure

Grind the poppy seeds and cumin seeds together in a mixer. Keep it aside. Heat oil in a pan. Add onions and fry on medium heat till they turn golden brown. Add garlic paste and cook for a minute. Then add the ginger paste and half of the sliced ginger. Cook for another 2 minutes. Add turmeric powder, tomatoes, salt, green chillies and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Now add the poppy paste, black pepper powder, lemon juice and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the paneer cubes and mix well. Add water, cover and cook for about 5 minutes on low flame. Once done, remove the lid and sprinkle garam masala powder. Mix well. Switch off the flame and garnish with chopped coriander leaves and the rest of the ginger slices.

Paneer adraki is ready to be served. Make this Raksha bandhan special for your brother and your family members by preparing this recipe. We bet that they won't stop licking their fingers and surely it will leave them hungry for more!

Happy Rakshabandhan To You All!