Janmashtami 2020: Try This Vegetarian Aloo Jeera Recipe For Lunch Side Dishes

On the occasion of Janmashtami, one of the most important aspects is the traditional and yummy food prepared in every home. This year, Boldsky brings to you the best Janmashtami recipe you must try out for lunch this afternoon. Known as Aloo Jeera, this recipe is enriched with spices and garnished with herbs. It is the best treat you can give your tummy on this festive occasion.

Preparing this Janmashtami recipe for lunch and celebrating the birthday of Lord Krishna will only add happiness to your home. The Janmashtami festival is not only about sweets, but it is also about sumptuous dishes like this Aloo jeera recipe.

This aloo jeera recipe is easy to make and not time-consuming. The aloo jeera is a side dish which can be combined with any main course. It will only add more variety to your meals. In this aloo jeera recipe, one of the main ingredients is jeera or cumin which gives a nutty flavour to your dish.

Lets see how to make the Janmashtami special recipe.

Serves - 4

Cooking Time - 20 minutes

Preparation time - 15 minutes

Ingredients

Potatoes - 5 (boiled and diced)

Jeera(cumin seeds) - 1 ½ tbsp

Hing - ½ tbsp

Ginger - 1tbsp (grated)

Green chillies - 2 (sliced)

Dhaniya powder - 1 ½ tbsp

Haldi - ½ tbsp

Chilli Powder - 1tbsp

Amchoor (dry mango powder) - 1tbsp

Oil - 2tbsp

Rock Salt to taste

Procedure

You first need to heat the oil in a frying pan on a medium flame. When the oil is hot, drop in the cumin seeds and allow it to crackle. Now add in the hing, ginger and the green chillies and stir the contents for a few minutes. Decrease the flame. To the contents add in the dhaniya (coriander) powder, turmeric, amchoor, chilli powder and required salt. Gently mix the ingredients. Now add in the diced potatoes and make it blend with the masala. Stir continuously till the masala coats the potatoes in the pan. Let it cook for about 5 minutes and then switch the flame off. You can garnish your dish with herbs.

This is aloo jeera recipe is one of the best Janmashtami recipes you need to try out for lunch this afternoon and the birthday of Lord Krishna will be celebrated on 11 August this year.