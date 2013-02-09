World Chocolate Day 2021: Best Chocolate Recipes To Indulge In Cakes Bakes oi-Vijayalakshmi Mg

It could again be a cliche phrase to say that we love chocolates. Chocolates are one such kind of food that not only brightens us but also lifts our mood instantly. While many of us crave to have chocolates at regular times, there are few who makes chocolate their daily diets! In order to know why chocolates are liked and enjoyed by people, we need to understand the fact that chocolates contain hundreds of natural chemicals that brings a 'feel-good' effect on our body. One of the well known chemical substances called "serotonin" which is present in the chocolates makes us feel relaxed. Apart from that chocolates are also known to have a few health benefits on our body.

Chocolates are associated with love is a known thing and 7 July is celebrated as World Chocolate Day. In certain cultures, chocolates are considered a romantic gift. Women, on the other hand, crave chocolate and are habitually presented with chocolates as birthday and Valentine's Day presents. Chocolates are specially reserved for special occasions as it is completely associated with love and romance. On the other reason why chocolates are known to be special for valentines day is that it is associated with love feeling, caring and pampered.

So if you are perplexed about preparing something special for your loved ones on this day. Prepare something with chocolates in order to make your day special. We give you the 15 best recipes that can be prepared to make this Chocolate day even more special for your loved ones.

Homemade Chocolate Recipe A basic Valentine's recipe for chocolates needs nothing more than 20 minutes to make and freeze. This easy chocolate recipe has no frills but if you add some and it will still take just about half hour to prepare delicious chocolates for your beloved on V-Day. Choco Wafers If you are looking for a chocolate dessert recipe that will be mouthwatering but not take too much effort, then go for Choco Wafers. This simple chocolate recipe can be prepared at very short notice and almost without any preparations in advance. Chocolate Cheese Sandwich Are you too lazy to get up in the morning and cook? This is why most of the working people skip breakfast and hog in lunch. This unhealthy lifestyle changes can only add to the weight. So, check out the easy to make chocolate cheese sandwich recipe. Dark Chocolate Sauce Chocolate sauce adds flavour to any sweet dish. Be it a brownie or a cold coffee, pouring dark chocolate sauce makes the dish or drink tastier. Here is the simple chocolate recipe to make dark chocolate sauce. French Chocolate Pancake Pancakes is an all time favorite for any child or adult. So, lets try this French pancake recipe to make the celebration of Chocolate's day even more special. Eggless Chocolate Pudding Eggless desserts are not just targeted for vegetarians; even non-vegetarians choose to have eggless pudding if they are on a special diet or if they do not like the pungent smell of eggs. This chocolate pudding recipe is absolutely uncomplicated so even most amateur cook can try it at home. White Chocolate Fudge Chocolate fudge is actually one of those quick and easy recipes for desserts that everybody tries on V-Day. But this chocolate recipe is a special one. It is the white chocolate fudge flavoured with cinnamon and that makes it a delicacy. Raspberry Chocolate Mousse This mousse is extremely soft that can melt in your mouth completely and is made with raspberry sauce and chocolate. Chocolate Smoothie It is chocolates day! Make the valentine week more special for your partner by preparing romantic recipes. Chef's Special: Chocolate Yule Log This Yule log is a simple Christmas recipe to make at home using only a few ingredients. A special recipe shared by our Food Expert, Kailash Gundupalli. Easy Dark Chocolate Frosting For Cakes We often master in cake preparation but icing (frosting) is always a problem. The easiest way to frost a cake is melt the ordinary chocolate bar (by placing it in a plate over boiling water) and mixing with salted butter. Take a look as the recipe. Chocolate Cream Biscuit If you are looking forward to prepare chocolate cream biscuit at home which tastes like Oreo, then here is the simple snack recipe to make chocolate cream biscuits. Read on... Chocolate Cheese Cake This recipe for chocolate cheese cake is the perfect end to a special dinner. This chocolate dessert is so exotic that save it only for very special dinners like that on Valentine's Day. Devil's Own Chocolate Pastry This easy dessert recipe can be your pick for the day because it is very easy to prepare. All you have to do in this pastry recipe is make a normal cake mix and add lots of chocolate to it. Chocolate Burfi Recipe If your kids like chocolates, then why not prepare this easy chocolate burfi recipe for them as a token of love on this Chocolate's Day.