Surbhi Jyoti's Warm And Beautiful Makeup Could Be Your Everyday Winter Look

Known for her portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai, Indian Television actress Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most brilliant actresses in the industry. Apart from being a great actress, she is also an avid social media user. The actress keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures on Instagram and her makeup looks are what that inspires us the most.

Recently, she shared a set of new pictures, where she was seen sporting warm and beautiful make-up. It was highlighted by black winged eyeliner, metallic brown eye shadow, heavy mascara, kohl, blush, and pink lip shade. The Naagin 3 actress' this makeup makes for a perfect everyday winter look and here's how you can recreate the similar look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Blush

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Black kohl

• Metallic brown eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Eyebrow pencil

• Light pink lip liner

• Light pink lipstick

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck and blend it in using the beauty blender.

• Apply the concealer over your lids and under the eyes, using the damp beauty blender.

• Dust the setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving to the eyes, take some metallic brown eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids. Blend it well to avoid harsh lines.

• Now, pick the black eyeliner. Starting from the inner corner of your eyes, apply a thick line to your upper lash line. Drag the line to the outer corner to make it winged.

• Next, apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Also, apply some black kohl on your waterline.

• Fill in your brows properly using eyebrow pencil.

• Now, fill in your lips using the light-pink lip liner.

• Then, apply pink lipstick on your upper and lower part of your lips.

• Spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the make-up in place.

So, what do you think about this make-up look of Surbhi Jyoti? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti