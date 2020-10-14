Surbhi Jyoti Is Like A Pretty Butterfly In Her Lavender Ruffled Crop Top And Skirt! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Indian Television actress Surbhi Jyoti has always been in the headlines for some or the other reason. Currently, she is making headlines for her first album song Judaiyaan by Darshan Raval. However, her unstoppable fashionable photoshoots have been catching all the limelight. Talking about her photoshoot, well, recently, the actress took to her Instagram feed to tease her fans with her stunning pictures. She flaunted a pretty lavender printed crop top and skirt and looked like a butterfly in it. So, let us take a close look at her gown and decode it.

So, Surbhi Jyoti was decked up in a long flared silk organza gathered lavender-hued skirt, which was accentuated by beautiful accents of cassata hues, sharp pleats, and ruffled border. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, the Ishqbaaaz actress teamed her lovely skirt with a matching half-sleeved crop blouse that featured flouncy layered ruffles. Surbhi's western lehenga set came from Bandana Narula's collections and she completed her look with a pair of heels. The diva accessorised her look with a gold-toned bracelet.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, purple eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Naagin actress let loose her side-parted long highlighted curly tresses and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about this outfit of Surbhi Jyoti? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti