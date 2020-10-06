Just In
Sanjana Sanghi Or Surbhi Jyoti, Whose Peach And White Combination Will You Pick For Casual Event?
Lehengas are ideal for weddings while western dresses are perfect for parties, but when it comes to casual events or gatherings, it becomes quite difficult to make a choice because you don't want to either overdress or underdress. Since, peach colour has been trending a lot these days, recently, Sanjana Sanghi and Surbhi Jyoti created lovely western combinations of peach and white and gave us major fashion goals for such events. While Sanjana opted for jeans-top, Surbhi, on the other hand, looked fabulous in her pretty skirt-top. So, let us take a close look at the outfits of both the actresses and pick the ideal combination for upcoming event.
Sanjana Sanghi In A Peach Top And White Jeans
Sanjana Sanghi was decked up in a cuff-sleeved round-collar plain peach-hued top, which was accentuated by ruffle detailing on the shoulders and shimmering light-blue floral patterns on the sleeves' end. Styled by Bornalli Caldeira, she teamed her top with white flared pants and completed her look with a pair of silver heels. Her outfit came from Rococo by Raghvi and accessorised her look with orange floral studs from the label Hyberbole Accessories. The Dil Bechara actress tied her side-parted tresses into a side low ponytail and spruced up her look with filled brows, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and matte maroon lip shade.
Surbhi Jyoti In A White Top And Peach Skirt
Surbhi Jyoti sported a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline white crop top and teamed it with a high-waist peach midi skirt. Her skirt was accentuated by multi-layers with fringes. Styled by Sujata Setiya, her outfit came from the label Oru and Ani. The Qubool Hai actress completed her look with a pair of white sandals and upped her look with silver-toned embellished hoops, golden bracelet, and ring from Chimes and Charms. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, matching eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
So, what do you think about these outfits of the actresses? Whose peach and white outfit combination did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti, Instagram