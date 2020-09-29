Sonam Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi And Hina Khan Flaunt Their Belted Dresses And Now It’s Your Turn! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Whether you're going out for a movie date or planning a trip to Goa, you know you can always count on Bollywood actresses to give you fashion inspiration. From blazer dresses to printed numbers, they are always out there flaunting their pretty dresses and giving us major fashion goals for different occasions. Well, belted dresses are what we want to wear these days and the divas who recently pulled off belted numbers stylishly were Sonam Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi and Hina Khan. While Sonam opted for a dotted dress, Sanjana and Hina looked pretty in blue and brown numbers respectively. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Sonam Kapoor In A Dotted Dress

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported a half-sleeved classic-collar skin-hued dress, which came from the label Bhaane. Her buttoned-down flared dress was accentuated by dotted prints while the thin thread-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Neerja actress teamed her dress with closed-toe brown-hued sandals and accessorised her look with a pair of funky earrings. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her sleek tresses into a bun and wrapped up her look with minimal makeup marked by pink lip shade. The gold-framed round-shaped black sunglasses added stylish quotient to her look. She also carried a sling box bag that upped her look.

Sanjana Sanghi In A Sky-Blue Dress

Sanjana Sanghi was decked up in a quarter-sleeved classic-collar sky-blue mini dress, which came from the label Asos. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her buttoned-down dress featured four pockets while the matching band-type belt added structure to her attire. The Dil Bechara actress teamed her dress with a pair of contrast bright-yellow criss-cross heels from Steve Madden India. She notched up her look with gold-toned hoops and bracelet from Misho and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, curled lashes, and glossy pink lip shade. Sanjana left her mid-parted straight tresses loose and looked gorgeous.

Hina Khan In A Brown Dress

Hina Khan donned a brown-hued wrap dress and looked super stunning. Her body-hugging dress was accentuated by black buttons and side pockets while the statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of heels and upped her look with drop earrings. The Hacked actress let loose her mid-parted straight highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and matte pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sonam Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi, and Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sanjana Sanghi, Hina Khan