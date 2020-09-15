Humko Tum Mil Gaye: Hina Khan Flaunts Multiple Unique Outfits Stylishly In Her Latest Song Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it on professional front, personal front, or fashion front, the TV-turned-mainstream Hindi film actress Hina Khan has always been making headlines. In fact, during these quarantine days, there have been multiple times, the actress has caught our attention with her stylish Insta-perfect looks. But of late, what took internet on fire was her multiple unique looks in her recently released song Humko Tum Mil Gaye, opposite Naagin 5 co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Crooned by Vishal Mishra, besides giving a beautiful and strong message, the romantic song also focuses on Hina's different, unique, fashionable looks. From printed dresses to fairy gown, the diva pulled off each outfit of hers stylishly. So, let us take a look at her outfits from the song and decode her fashion game.

Hina Khan In A Red And Green Printed Dress This was Hina Khan's first look from the song. She was dressed in a sleeveless flared dress, which was accentuated by subtle red and green prints. Her dress also featured a matching knotted choker-type element, that added fashion quotient while the thin brown knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and multiple bracelets. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, highlighted pink cheekbones, and glossy light-pink lip shade. Hina Khan In A One-Shoulder Top And Joggers Hina Khan donned a full-sleeved one-shoulder plain pink top and teamed it with high-waist cream-hued joggers that featured pockets and knotted-detailing. The diva upped her look with a pair of gold-toned studs and wrapped up her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade. She pulled back her mid-parted curly tresses into a half-hairdo and adorned it with a pink ribbon. Hina Khan In Yellow Co-ord Set Hina Khan sported a sleeveless plain yellow top that featured a lace border. She teamed her top with a high-waist yellow skirt, which was accentuated by white-hued floral patterns and a side slit. The actress notched up her look with minimal jewellery and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She pulled her mid-parted highlighted tresses to one side and tied it with a white ribbon. Hina Khan In A White Fairy Gown Hina Khan looked beautiful bride in an off-shoulder white fairy gown, which was accentuated by embroidered bodice and overlap detailing. She teamed her flared structured gown with a pair of embroidered pretty gloved and draped a plain net-fabric veil over her head. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, highlighted pink cheekbones, and cherry lip shade. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo and looked pretty. Hina Khan In A Peach Printed Dress Hina Khan donned a sleeveless peach-hued flared dress, which was accentuated by subtle blue-hued patterns and ruffled hem. She teamed her dress with a pair of black slippers and notched up her look with silver-toned bracelet. Filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Hina Khan from her song Humko Tum Mil Gaye? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: VYRL Originals