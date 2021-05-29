Happy Birthday Surbhi Jyoti: 4 Times The Actress Showed Us How To Ace Lockdown Fashion In Summer Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 29 May 1988, Surbhi Jyoti is known for her portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. She is definitely one of the top actresses of Indian Television but she has also been creating a buzz online for her fashionable looks. The actress is an avid Instagram user and she keeps treating her fans with a lot of stunning pictures. She always has some or other way to inspire us fashionably with her wow-worthy outfits. However, during lockdown, the actress shelled out a lot of at-home fashion goals in her breezy outfits.

So, as Surbhi turns a year older today, we have come up with her 4 outfits that will help you ace lockdown fashion in summer. Take a look.

Surbhi Jyoti In A Yellow Printed Dress Surbhi Jyoti sported a sleeveless easy-breezy light-yellow dress, which came from the label Ekanya. Her dress was accentuated by intricate blue and green hued prints and frilled border. Her dress featured elasticated waist that added structure to her attire. She went jewellery-free and instead spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses. Surbhi Jyoti In A Green Printed Dress Surbhi Jyoti flaunted yet another pretty dress, which came from the same label Ekanya. It was a strappy light-green hued breezy dress that was accentuated by purple florals and dark-green leaves patterns. She teamed her dress with a matching printed belt and accessorised her look with a bangle and a ring. Surbhi tied her highlighted tresses into a half hairdo and wrapped up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade. Surbhi Jyoti In A Blue Kurta Set Surbhi Jyoti donned a very lovely powder-blue hued kurta set, which came from the label Old Marigold. Her kurta was accentuated by peach-hued florals and green leaves patterns and had pink lace stripes on the sleeves. She teamed her kurta with similar-printed salwar and draped a plain dupatta over her neck. The actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low romantic bun and upped her look with gold-toned jhumkis and ring. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade, wrapped up her look. Surbhi Jyoti In An Orange Dress Surbhi Jyoti looked flawless as ever in a sleeveless cowl-neck bright orange dress, which came from the label Virgoism. Her dress featured elasticated-detailing at the sides of her waist and sharp pleats. Surbhi ditched accessories and elevated her look with filled brows, matching eye shadow, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked stunning.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Surbhi Jyoti? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy birthday, Surbhi Jyoti!

Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram