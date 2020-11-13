Diwali: Nora Fatehi, Kajal Aggarwal And Other Celebs-Approved Hairstyles For The Festival

Nora Fatehi’s Side Braid With Flower Accessories Recently, Nora Fatehi had an exclusive photoshoot for Diwali, where she was seen sporting a golden lehenga. What attracted us the most was her gorgeous hairstyle. She made a side braid and decorated it with white flower accessories that came from the label Joolry. Here's how you can recreate it. • Comb your hair properly to avoid tangles.

• Divide your hair with side-partition.

• Pull all your hair to one side and start making a loose braid by criss crossing the right, middle, and left strands.

• Once you reach the end, secure it with a hair-tie.

• Now, pick some white flowers and tuck it in you braid, using bobby pins.

Hina Khan’s Top Knot This is the most sorted and easy hairstyle to make, especially when you are running late. It not only looks cute but also edgy. Hina Khan teamed the same hairstyle with her green gown while she was in Bigg Boss 14 house. To create the similar hairstyle, follow these steps. • Apply some mousse to your hair.

• Comb your hair and tie it into a high ponytail.

• Secure it using the hair tie.

• Twist the ponytail slightly and wrap it into the ponytail.

• Secure it using the bobby pins.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Half Hairdo With Ribbon Half hairdos are always cute. Whether you team it with western or ethnic outfit, trust us, it will only elevate you look. However, teaming it with a printed ribbon or the ribbon, matching with your outfit, will give you an absolute perfect look. Surbhi Jyoti flaunted the same hairstyle and here's how you can get it too. • Comb your hair properly to avoid tangles.

• Using rat-tailed comb, divide your hair into two sections with side-partition.

• Pick a few side strands from both the sections, pull them back, and tie into a ponytail.

• Wrap a ribbon around the ponytail.

• Comb your front bangs. To make it look better, you can use hair straightener to straighten your front bangs.

Sonam Kapoor’s Ponytail With Heavy Curls When it comes to styling for the festive occasion, who better can inspire us than the fashionista and the styling diva of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja! At the Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, she sported a white saree and teamed it with a ponytail with heavy curls. Her hairstyle makes for a perfect Diwali look. Here's how you can recreate it. • Comb your hair properly.

• Using the sharp end of rat-tailed comb, divide your hair into sections from the middle.

• Now, pull all your tresses at the back and tie it into a low ponytail.

• Apply heat protectant spray on your ponytail.

• Now, using the curling iron, slightly curl all the strands of your ponytail.

• To give it a more festive look, you can make use of flower accessories and tuck it in your hair.