What Frazzles You The Most Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Aries For sure we would not be wrong in saying that you always worried when you got a grade or two less than what you expected during your school days! And yes, you are actually that kid. So what it explains about you is that work is what stresses you the most. In fact, to such an extent that even when you are already doing well, you are not satisfied. Better is the key goal for you.

Taurus Oops! You want order everywhere. How is that possible? Well, that is indeed a reason you get stressed out for, since order seldom comes. You want things and people to be exactly how they are supposed to be, by the rule of law. Not just that, once planned, you want everything to go in alignment with the plan. All ifs and buts stress you out.

Gemini It's loneliness for the Gemini. Though most Geminis talk less and are a little reserved by nature, this definitely does not mean they like to stay alone. Laughter and friends are all they need. They like listening. When in the company of a friend, they listen to them; and when in their own company, they seriously listen to every thought running inside calculative minds. As obvious as it seems, overthinking induces you to be stressed out.

Cancer It stresses you out when two of your friends are fighting or even if they are not on good terms. It stresses you out when there is a lot of gossip going on in your group. You like peace and demand it. So when peace is lost, you get stressed out restoring it. When a friend is worried over some issue, it might also make you worried. Lack of peace is what frazzles you the most.

Leo For Leos also, work is the biggest stress. But while for the Aries, the stress comes when the work is not good, or as per expectations, for the Leos, stress comes when the work steals away their fun time. In fact, you like those jobs that involve some fun. When the fun element is missing, work is stressful for you and makes you worried.

Virgo Virgos cannot take pressure. They never like being the centre of attention. So when they get ignored in a gathering, they actually do not mind it, since that puts them in the safer zone. They like to play, but only behind the scene. The pressure that comes when people are watching them or the pressure that comes when they are given a very short deadline for a task, is what stresses them out the most.

Libra Justice! Well, that has become the stress of the world these days. But wait, what justice for a Libran is justice with the work, with people and with time. Deep! They want the day's schedule to be harmonious. When all jobs get done smoothly without having a conflict with time as well as people, is what they want. And when this balance is gone, stress walks in for them.

Scorpio A lot of theories that make you doubt somebody is what actually frazzles you. When you have noticed somebody so much that observed theories eventually confuse you, you feel stressed out. Negativity is what you hate and want to run from. So whenever and wherever you get it, it frazzles you.

Sagittarius Saggitarians are not at all fond of taking responsibilities. Hence, stress comes when they are handed over some responsibility that they never wanted. Looking for adventures, being too serious is what they cannot endure for long. Moreover, they lack patience also. So when things get delayed, it also causes them to worry and thus, stress comes in.

Capricorn Capricorns are too serious and take themselves too seriously. Almost anything can stress them out. But most of their stress comes from themselves and no one else. Things like burning a toast, spilling the food over your clothes, or misplacing a small paper clip are sufficient to make you frazzled. You should stop expecting perfection in every little thing.

Aquarius Like a Capricorn, while everything has the potential to stress you out, the difference lies in that Capricorn's stress comes from themselves. Whereas, it comes from the outside world for you. When things do not go as per your plans, you get stressed. But the good part is, you never crib.