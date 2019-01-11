Makar Sankranti 2019 Effects On All Zodiac Signs

Makar Sankranti will be observed on 15 January 2019. It is the day when Sun transits into Capricorn. Makar is the Indian name of the zodiac Capricorn. Hence, the day of this celestial transition is named as Makar Sankranti.
Any given celestial event also affects all the zodiac signs. Similarly, this Makar Sankranti will also affect the zodiac signs. Here is how the Sun's transition on Makar Sankranti will affect all the zodiac signs. Take a look.
Aries
Your dream of acquiring land or vehicle would be fulfilled. There will be an increase in respect and social prestige.
Taurus
You will get to see progress in your professional life. There are chances that you might get rid of prevailing conflicts in life. Overall, chances of success indicated.
Gemini
You need to be cautious regarding your health. There are some chances that the unemployed might get jobs. Travel for religious function is indicated.
Cancer
Delayed projects might see some progress. While professional life would be as usual, you need to practice caution for safety from enemies. With peace and calm, you might overpower the enemy.
Leo
Legal matters might get resolved in your favour. Debates might get solved. Increase in property is indicated with an increased inclination of the individual towards spirituality.
Virgo
Social prestige gets multiplied for you. Financial gains are indicated; hence, we advise you to put in more hard work. Hence, you might be able to relieve yourself of debts.
Libra
Those in business will see some gains. Increase in responsibilities at work are indicated. Some of your wishes would be fulfilled.
Scorpio
Wealth seems to be increasing. Gains in business are indicated. Seniors at work might put you in trouble.
Sagittarius
Try to avoid conflicts at the workplace. Profits in occupation are indicated. There will be an inclination of the individuals towards education. Offer water to Surya Dev.
Capricorn
You might have to put in more hard work at the workplace. There are chances of work-related foreign travel. You might feel lack of mental peace amidst this. Offer water to Surya Dev.
Aquarius
You will also see profits and monetary gains in occupation. Even you might have some conflicts with seniors at work. We suggest you avoid any such case. Increase in wealth indicated.
Pisces
Good health is indicated which means health might improve. Financial profits are indicated. Enemies will feel weaker.
