Makar Sankranti 2019 Effects On All Zodiac Signs

Makar Sankranti will be observed on 15 January 2019. It is the day when Sun transits into Capricorn. Makar is the Indian name of the zodiac Capricorn. Hence, the day of this celestial transition is named as Makar Sankranti.

Any given celestial event also affects all the zodiac signs. Similarly, this Makar Sankranti will also affect the zodiac signs. Here is how the Sun's transition on Makar Sankranti will affect all the zodiac signs. Take a look.

