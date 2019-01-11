ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Makar Sankranti 2019 Effects On All Zodiac Signs

By

Makar Sankranti will be observed on 15 January 2019. It is the day when Sun transits into Capricorn. Makar is the Indian name of the zodiac Capricorn. Hence, the day of this celestial transition is named as Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti

Any given celestial event also affects all the zodiac signs. Similarly, this Makar Sankranti will also affect the zodiac signs. Here is how the Sun's transition on Makar Sankranti will affect all the zodiac signs. Take a look.

Most Read: All About Makar Sankranti 2019

Array

Aries

Your dream of acquiring land or vehicle would be fulfilled. There will be an increase in respect and social prestige.

Aries Yearly Horoscope

Array

Taurus

You will get to see progress in your professional life. There are chances that you might get rid of prevailing conflicts in life. Overall, chances of success indicated.

Taurus Yearly Horoscope

Array

Gemini

You need to be cautious regarding your health. There are some chances that the unemployed might get jobs. Travel for religious function is indicated.

Gemini Yearly Horoscope

Array

Cancer

Delayed projects might see some progress. While professional life would be as usual, you need to practice caution for safety from enemies. With peace and calm, you might overpower the enemy.

Cancer Yearly Horoscope

Array

Leo

Legal matters might get resolved in your favour. Debates might get solved. Increase in property is indicated with an increased inclination of the individual towards spirituality.

Leo Yearly Horoscope

Array

Virgo

Social prestige gets multiplied for you. Financial gains are indicated; hence, we advise you to put in more hard work. Hence, you might be able to relieve yourself of debts.

Virgo Yearly Horoscope

Array

Libra

Those in business will see some gains. Increase in responsibilities at work are indicated. Some of your wishes would be fulfilled.

Libra Yearly Horoscope

Array

Scorpio

Wealth seems to be increasing. Gains in business are indicated. Seniors at work might put you in trouble.

Scorpio Yearly Horoscope

Array

Sagittarius

Try to avoid conflicts at the workplace. Profits in occupation are indicated. There will be an inclination of the individuals towards education. Offer water to Surya Dev.

Sagittarius Yearly Horoscope

Array

Capricorn

You might have to put in more hard work at the workplace. There are chances of work-related foreign travel. You might feel lack of mental peace amidst this. Offer water to Surya Dev.

Capricorn Yearly Horoscope

Array

Aquarius

You will also see profits and monetary gains in occupation. Even you might have some conflicts with seniors at work. We suggest you avoid any such case. Increase in wealth indicated.

Aquarius Yearly Horoscope

Array

Pisces

Good health is indicated which means health might improve. Financial profits are indicated. Enemies will feel weaker.

Pisces Yearly Horoscope

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: makar sankranti
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue