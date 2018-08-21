Ever wondered how much of success is going to land into your court? Or that where are you going to land after a few years? Or even that what should be the ideal job title for you and whether the position you are working at, today, is all you are going to achieve in the long run?

Well, here are the answers top all such questions of yours. A brief insight into the success predictions based on your zodiac sign. Take a look.

Aries: Mar 21 - Apr 19

The daring, confident and energetic Aries are born leaders. They are a kind of perfectionists, and therefore, try all they can to keep things in order and at their best. Moreover, they have big dreams which is one reason they are full of enthusiasm all the time. All these qualities will play wonderful being the prerequisites of lead positions such as a CEO.

Taurus: Apr 20 - May 20

The hard working nature of the Taurus, makes them wonderful team members. Being stubborn, they do not leave a task half completed or a problem half solved. Money matters is what they play even better than the person whom the belongs to. Managing finances comes so easy to them, though it might not be so, in the longer run. Thus, they seem to land into the world of finances ultimately.

Gemini: May 21 - Jun 20

The generally not so frank Geminis are sweet enough when in their comfortable zones. Those the witty ones, Geminis sometimes seem very active and they might not like to sit at one place and work. They need frequent breaks during the work hours as well. Fact paced Geminis seem to arrive at those jobs which require movement, in the long run, such as tourism.

Cancer: Jun 21 - Jul 22

Cancerians are the emotional beings of the Earth. They are loyal in almost all the affairs and act innocent sometimes. However, moody Cancerians get bored too soon, that is why they might need constant motivation. They are amazing when it comes to caring. So the emotional, loyal and caring Cancerians seem to land into social working someday provided they follow their heart. Child care is another field they might love.

Leo: Jul 23 - Aug 22

Leos are so sure and very passionate about the things that they do. They are very dedicated and regular towards their work. Their amazing stubbornness and that will power of a lion keeps them going. Moreover, they are good artists as well, though they might know only one art. They would not be wrong in choosing a field related to arts and limelights.

Virgo: Aug 23 - Sept 22

Virgos are the rational, the analytical and the inquisitive beings. While they are practical enough, they also feel deeply when it comes to emotions. They are moved by the plights of the innocents. So their researcher personality might cause them to land into the world of detectives, lawyers, editors, checkers or researchers.

Libra: Sept 23 - Oct 22

The Librans are again the emotional ones among us. However, they have amazing management qualities and are followers of perfectionism. Arts and other fields related to planning and designing is what they can relate to. They are good at understanding people as well. Wedding planners, interior designers, customer service and travel agents are the roles they seem to play in life.

Scorpio: Oct 23 - Nov 21

Scorpios are full of passion. They can relate to everything e it relationships, love, art, travelling etc. They like to take up challenges and challenging jobs. They might not like the job if there is no research required. So the detectives and researchers you come across, might be Scorpios mostly.

Sagittarius: Nov 22 - Dec 21

Sags are there for for the people which implies they are generous enough. Thye like to take those careers which can keep their love for going out live. Thus the Scorpios are keepers of high standards. They hate it when they are bound by rules, and this might sometimes limit their capacity. However, they have the capacity to go beyond that as well, by patience and negotiation. They can work well in tourism industry.

Capricorn: Dec 22 - Jan 19

They are ambitious, and can have no limits to working hard to achieve success. Work is what rules there minds most of the time. They are dedicated and loyal towards their work. Thus choosing a career in the field of architecture or engineering which need lot of patience hard work with expected success is what they can go in.

Aquarius: Jan 20 - Feb 18

The Aquarians are those who can not tie themselves up in conventional environments. They do not like do dominate and are great listeners. They have their own ways of dealing with life and its problems. They can work in any field as long as there is bit freedom and they are allowed to work in their own way.

Pisces: Feb 19 - Mar 20

The Pisces individuals are artistic sometimes. But the most certain thing about them is that they really do not care what people think about them. They can not see the plight of the needy and rush to their help. They are not affected by other people's opinion and remain busy most of the times. This makes best suiting to the field of medicine and health.