ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Video: This Man Got Stuck Into A Married Woman While Making Love

By

They are so many cases of couples getting stuck during love acts. Today we are here to share an incident that happened in Kenya where a couple got stuck to each other while making love.

Check out the details of the same and also check one such video of another couple who was stuck during the act.

Find out the details of this bizarre incident...

Array

This Is Not The First Incident

According to reports, this is not the first time such an incident has happened in Kenya. A husband has been accused of cheating his wife when he was ‘caught' after he got stuck inside his lover's vagina while they were having sex in a hotel room in Kenya.

Most Read: WTF Video: Maid Turns Employer's Kitchen Into A Public Toilet

Array

The Guests Raised An Alarm

The guests at the hotel where the couple was making love started informing the office staff about the screams that they heard coming from one of the rooms and raised the alarm.

Array

A Priest Was Called At The Sight

A priest was called at the site to separate the couple, and he performed a few rituals as they believed that the stuck man needed a ritual to "regain freedom" from the married woman.

Array

The Condition Of The Penis Getting Stuck In The Vagina

This condition is called penis captivus, and medics reveal that this is a rare occurrence. They reveal that this condition is so rare that anecdotal reports is the only way in which the doctors and health experts know how it happens.

Most Read: Spine-chilling Video Of A Possessed Maid That Can Scare You To Death

Another Similar Incident Was Reported

Another similar case of a musician cheating with another musician's wife was taken in a blanket, and a similar ritual of separating both was performed.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
24 Home Remedies To Treat Cracked Heels
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue