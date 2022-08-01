6 Celebrity Parents Who Refuse To Raise Materialistic Kids Parents And Children oi-Amritha K

Having famous parents has its perks. You'd get to go on elaborate vacations, attend fancy parties, and have access to concerts, film sets, and other VIP spots. But it's not all perks for some celebrities.

I mean, being born with a silver spoon sounds awesome. However, money can be our biggest misfortune in the long run. By default, having what we want takes away the thrill and excitement of achieving it ourselves - and no one knows this better than those who've worked hard to get where they are. And that's why so many celebrity parents make sure their kids follow a path of perseverance rather than a luxury.

Check out a few celebrity parents who are doing it the right way!

1. Nandita Das

It's hard to ignore Nandita's social activism. Her efforts have been focused on stopping the sexual harassment of women and kids. Furthermore, she's involved with several NGOs in the country.

"I'm just busy trying to be the perfect mom. My world revolves around my son Vihaan. Though I am here in Lucknow today, all I want to do is get over my commitments here and rush back to him. However, much I'm loving this, I can't get my son out of my head. I can't stay away from him and love to be with him, hear his stories, indulge him when he's being naughty and just enjoy being a mom," says Nandita.

2. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Kunis and Kutcher "came from pretty solid poverty backgrounds and grew up very poor." And now that they're rich, they're careful not to spoil their kids. According to the actress, they explain to their kids early on that, "Mommy and Daddy may have a dollar, but you're poor." They add, "You have nothing. Mommy and Daddy have a bank account."

3. Raveena Tandon

When Raveena Tandon was 21, she adopted two girls, Pooja and Chaya, making headlines. "It's an unparalleled experience, indeed. I have always felt one does not need to be a multi-billionaire to make a difference in someone's life but just have a kind heart and do your two bits," the actress said.

4. Gordon Ramsay

The chef and TV personality with seven Michelin stars refuse to spoil his five children. Ramsay says he doesn't let his kids eat at his fancy restaurants, and they should work for pocket money. Even admitting he made them fly economy, explaining, "They don't sit with us in first class." They haven't worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that."

5. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

This billionaire media mogul and his wife have two daughters and are undoubtedly one of the most powerful couples. But, despite that, they're donating 99 per cent of their Facebook shares over their lifetime. They explained that their goal is to "improve the lives of all those coming into this world, not just those already here."

6. Bill Gates

Despite being one of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates is determined not to leave his fortune to his children. According to him, children who inherit large sums of money and do not work for them are unlikely to succeed. So to avoid the possibility of his kids "doing nothing" in the future, his kids will receive a relatively small portion of his vast inheritance.

