British Man Catches Goldfish World's Largest Goldfish Weighing 30 Kilos; Pics! Pulse oi-Amritha K

A British man has caught a goldfish weighing in at 30 kilograms - yes, the teeny tiny ones that usually reside in the small aquariums and tiny fish bowls at home.

Andy Hackett, an angler from Kidderminster, England, was successful in catching one of the "world's largest goldfish" at Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France - after spending a solid 25 minutes.

With a background in successful fishery management in France and the UK, Bluewater Lakes is a family-owned business and have bookings where fishing enthusiasts can spend time.

Known as the Carrot because of its orange colour, the hybrid fish was put in a lake in Champagne, France, 20 years ago in order to offer anglers something different to catch. The fish have continued to grow ever since.

Possibly the second largest fish of its kind ever caught, the fish is a hybrid of leather carp and koi. A carp is a variety of oily freshwater fish belonging to the family Cyprinidae, a group of fish native to Europe and Asia.

Koi, or more specifically nishikigoi, are coloured variations of the Amur carp that are kept in ponds or water gardens as decorative items.

In fishing, an angler is a person who uses a hook and line to tether a fish to a fishing line using a fish hook or "angle."

"I always knew that Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it," Mr Hackett told the news site.

According to him, catching the elusive fish was a matter of "sheer luck".

"I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange. It was brilliant to catch it but it was also sheer luck."

According to Jason Cowler, the fishery manager: "We put the Carrot in about 20 years ago as something different for the customers to fish for. Since then it has grown and grown but it doesn't often come out. She is very elusive."

As a sturdy aquatic species, goldfish are able to cope with temperature fluctuations, pH changes, cloudy water, and even low dissolved oxygen levels - which is why the fish have survived in the lake for 20 years and continue to grow.

A short time after it was captured, the mammoth creature was released back into the water - of course after the angler posed for some picture with the giant he had caught.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 25, 2022, 12:58 [IST]