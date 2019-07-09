This Man Survived Without Eating Food For 382 Days Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

The first thing that strikes our mind while trying to lose weight is fasting or giving up our most favourite foods to lose weight. Though giving up favourite food seems to be a huge task, eating less food can be easy.

But that is something that you can only do for a short span of time. But can you imagine of completely giving up food and surviving on just nothing?

Well, this is a case of a man who apparently did not eat for straight 382 days!

This case is real as it has been explained in an old medical journal which offers scientific proof about the man who didn't eat anything for 382 days. The man survived to share his story.

Apparently, the case details that were published in the year 1973 edition of the Postgraduate Medical Journal revealed an unbelievable story of a man who was "grossly obese."

It is said that the Scottish man had stopped eating for a total of 382 days as he was desperate to lose weight. The journal revealed that the man not only remained in good health, but he also managed to have lost weight by going from 456 to 180 pounds.

The doctors at the University of Dundee School of Medicine revealed that the man's weight remained stable at 196 pounds even after five years of undergoing the unusually long fast.

The man's fast remains as the longest recorded fast as per the Guinness Book of Records, 1971 as well.

Though the man did not eat any type of solid food, he survived on the energy from his abundant fat deposit. Apart from that, he consumed potassium, sodium, and yeast supplements, which are essential for the biological functioning of the body.

Medics revealed that his bowel movements were so infrequent that he would poop only every 37 to 48 days!

He kept his health in check and used to visiting the hospital frequently to have his blood and urine tested. The medics would then use the results and introduce him to a new set of supplements that would help him correct any sort of deficiencies.

According to a report in the Chicago Tribune report, the time when the man finally ate a proper meal after the longest fast revealed that he had forgotten the taste of food. Sounds crazy right?