26 Year Old 'Flossie' Sets Guinness World Record For Being The Oldest Living Cat

A British cat named Flossie has been crowned the world's oldest feline by Guinness World Records. She is 26 years and 329 days old, almost 27. That's about 120 years in human years.

Guinness World Records recognized the British brown and black cat on Thursday at the record-breaking age of 26 years and 329 days. Although she is partially sighted and deaf, she is apparently in good health. Yes, despite her old age, she has been described as "beautiful and playful as a kitten" by her human.

"I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat, but I didn't imagine I'd share my home with a world record holder," explains Vicki Green, who adopted her after she was surrendered to the UK cat welfare organization Cats Protection in August.

"She's so affectionate and playful, especially sweet when you remember how old she is. I'm immensely proud that Cats Protection matched me with such an amazing cat," she added.

Flossie's Tale Of Finding Her Furrever Home

Despite being deaf, she is 'curious' and 'quickly adapts to new environments despite her incapacity to see'. In the past, she lived as a stray, but now she has a home of her own.

The first time Flossie was adopted was in December 1995 by a Merseyside Hospital employee.

This owner cared for the cat for ten years until they passed away, and then Flossie was passed on to the owner's sister. For more than a decade, Flossie was able to maintain a stable household until that sister also passed away.

At the age of 24, the cat was passed on to the woman's son. It was, however, after three years that the man made the difficult decision to hand over the cat to volunteers at Cats Protection's Tunbridge Wells, Crowborough and District Branch.

"We were flabbergasted when we saw that Flossie's vet records showed her to be 27 years old," said Naomi Rosling, the charity's branch coordinator.

"I've always wanted to give older cats a comfortable later life," Green said, hoping that Flossie's story will encourage future cat owners to provide a haven for their older animals.

Vicki said of the initial days after the adoption,"She was loud for the first few nights because she can't see in the dark and was a bit confused in her new surroundings, but she sleeps through the night now, snuggled on the bed with me."

As an experienced caregiver of older cats, Vicki now provides all the love and attention that the ole girl deserves.

Crème Puff, the oldest cat in history, reached the age of 38 years and three days before passing away on 6 August 2005.

