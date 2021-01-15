How To Lower Cholesterol Naturally? Check Out The 17 Different Ways

Why Is High Cholesterol Level A Problem? When your body has excess cholesterol, it gets deposited on the inner walls of blood vessels. It gradually reduces the space in which blood can pass, resulting in the hardening and stiffing of the blood vessels., causing increased blood pressure main reason for heart attack. There is also restricted blood flow to the heart and other organs [2]. Suppose you are someone who leads a relatively unhealthier lifestyle that involves eating out too often, not exercising, consuming an excess of fat-rich foods, etc. In that case, chances are your cholesterol levels could be high. In the initial stages, even if a person has a high level of cholesterol in his body, it may not be noticeable because the symptoms start to show much later, leading to serious health complications [3][4]. High cholesterol is one of the leading causes of major cardiovascular diseases, obesity, paralysis stroke, high blood pressure, etc. Also, after 30, there is an increased risk of high cholesterol levels due to reasons such as unbalanced lifestyle, consumption of saturated fats, obesity and family history. Excessive smoking can also be one of the reasons for high cholesterol [5]. The risks of high cholesterol are more than enough reason for you to learn about the different ways to control and manage your body's cholesterol levels. Today, Boldsky will share some important tips to treat cholesterol naturally.

1. Reduce Saturated Fat (Cakes) And Focus On Monounsaturated Fats (Olive Oil) Health experts point out that saturated fats mildly increase bad cholesterol (LDL). Bad cholesterol gets deposited on the inner walls of blood vessels. This causes high blood pressure and other health problems. However, if you are taking saturated fats in your diet, the daily intake should not exceed more than 16 grams [6]. Common foods containing saturated fat come mainly from animal sources, such as butter, fatty beef, lamb or pork, poultry with skin, lard and cream. Also, pastries and many baked and fried foods can contain high levels of saturated fats. Some plant foods, such as palm oil and coconut oil also contain saturated fats [7]. 10 Best Foods With Good Fat Consuming monosaturated fats can help reduce harmful LDL, protect higher levels of healthy HDL (good cholesterol) and may also reduce the oxidation of lipoproteins (which contributes to clogged arteries). Some healthy sources of monosaturated fats are olives and olive oil, canola oil, and tree nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, pecans, hazelnuts and cashews avocados [8].

2. Consume The Right Fats Like Whole Eggs And Chia Seeds Not all fats increase cholesterol. Good fats help to decrease cholesterol level. Foods such as olive oil, avocado, fish, flaxseed, and nuts contain good fats such as omega 3. This fatty acid lowers the amount of triglycerides in the blood and reduces cholesterol. Eat these foods at the expense of foods rich in fats that contribute to bad cholesterol (LDL) [9]. Include foods such as extra virgin olive oil, whole eggs, fatty fish, dark chocolate etc. Can Chia Seeds Help Reduce Belly Fat?

3. Eat Less Gluten, Say Bye-Bye To Wheat Wheat-based diet may contain gluten. This leads to obesity and inflammation. Research shows diets rich in gluten can pose more danger to heart than cholesterol. If you eat wheat products, make sure they are whole grain and stay away from multi-grain products, which are no healthier than baked goods made with refined flour [10]. Why Am I Always Tired? Common Reasons Why You Feel Tired All The Time

4. Eat Lots Of Fibre Such As Peas, Oats Consuming fibre-rich foods is one of the best ways to lower cholesterol naturally [11]. Studies have found that increased consumption of soluble fibre, like the one found in fruits and vegetables (5 to 10 grams a day) can lead to a 5 per cent decrease in cholesterol level in blood. To add 5 to 10 grams of fibre in your diet means to have a fruit or a vegetable a day. Include foods such as beans, peas and lentils, fruit, oats and whole grains to your diet for healthy cholesterol levels. Headache 101: Everything You Need To Know From Causes, Symptoms To Home Remedies, Foods, Yoga Poses And More One of the best ways to gain soluble fibre's benefits is to start your day with an oatmeal breakfast. One cup of oatmeal or bran has about 2 grams of soluble fibre and 4 grams of fibre in total, which turns into a gel in the body. This helps you to feel full and decreases the absorption of cholesterol in the blood.

5. Eat Fish, Add Tuna And Salmon To Diet Eating salmon fish, tuna, and other seafood is one of the ways to lower cholesterol naturally. For example, fish, such as salmon and tuna, are rich in omega -3 that helps lower cholesterol [12]. Therefore, it is recommended to add fish to your weekly menu twice or three times. Omega-3 fatty acids are a mostly heart-healthy type of polyunsaturated fat that also help reduce coronary artery disease risk. 10 Excellent Health Benefits Of Fish

6. Know The Sources Of Trans-Fat One of the major steps towards maintaining a healthy cholesterol level is eliminating the trans-fat in your diet [13]. Trans-fat exists naturally in meat and dairy products and can be created by a chemical process that converts normal fat to trans-fat. Considered as one of the worst industrial fats in general, and one of the main culprits of high cholesterol, trans-fat does not help improve your health in any way. Be sure to know the foods you consume and their trans-fat content. Do You Scribble/Draw Often? Here Are The Mental Health Benefits Of Doodling Try to remove trans-fat foods from your menu or at least minimize its consumption. Common foods that contain trans-fat are baked goods such as cakes, cookies, microwave popcorn, frozen pizza, fried foods, refrigerated dough etc.

7. Eat Eggs In Moderation The recommended daily consumption of cholesterol is 300 mg for healthy people. A single egg contains about 213 mg cholesterol, which leaves almost another available 90 mg. This means you can eat eggs, but you need to plan the rest of your meals accordingly. On days when you eat eggs, reduce cholesterol consumption from other sources [14].

8. Replace Sugar With Honey Natural honey contains cholesterol-reducing components that prevent heart diseases and stroke. Consuming honey is a healthier alternative to sugar because it will reduce your cholesterol levels considerably.

9. Check Your Vitamin D Level Vitamin D deficiency is linked to high cholesterol. The body's ability to synthesize vitamin D from the sun diminishes as you age. Get your vitamin D levels checked with a blood test. If your level is low, take a daily vitamin D supplement with proper guidance from the doctor [15].

10. Exercise Regularly Daily exercise is beneficial for the body to stay active and healthy [16]. Regular exercise can help reduce harmful LDL and increases beneficial HDL. Exercise has been proven to help improve the good cholesterol if you work out for 30 minutes. Taking a brisk walk also has been proved to be beneficial in keeping your cholesterol levels in control. Some other ways to help lower cholesterol levels are as follows: Have three almonds every morning [17]

Get 8-10 hours of sleep every night

Get your blood sugar levels checked regularly

Maintain a healthy weight

Consume alcohol in moderation

Try supplements such as fish oil, psyllium etc.

Add cinnamon to your food; you can add it in your tea, sprinkle it on your oatmeal [18]