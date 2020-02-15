7 Different Ways To Eat Honey For Weight Loss

The essential hormones in honey help suppress appetite and aid weight loss. Packed with various minerals, honey not only reduces the risk of cardiovascular disorders, but it also does not increase body weight [7] .

Instead of adding on fat and calories, honey can balance the amount of sugar and can help with weight loss -when consumed in limited quantities [6] .

Although it is used as a sugar alternative, unlike refined sugar, honey contains beneficial vitamins and minerals that can benefit your overall health [5] .

As per the National Honey Board, honey is fat-free, cholesterol-free and sodium-free, making it a suitable weight-loss food, which can help promote weight loss in several ways [3] . There has been a lot of debate regarding the 'sweetness' of honey and how it would affect weight loss [4] .

Ways To Use Honey For Weight Loss

Honey for cooking: The best way to lose weight with honey is to simply add it to your dish instead of oil. Though you have to grill your food instead of frying, this sweet addition to your meal will result in rapid weight loss.

Ditch the spread: For dinner, this evening opts for a honey sandwich. Take two slices of fresh whole wheat or brown bread and paste only one side with honey. Enjoy this low calorie and energetic dinner. It is best to eat a light dinner to help aid in weight loss.

Add to milk: When honey is added to a glass of warm milk and consumed it will result in rapid weight loss. Skimmed milk doesn't contain calories and honey helps to increase energy, which is why most gym experts advise you to drink this before a workout.

Honey warm water: One of the most common weight loss measures, honey with warm is a tried and proven measure for weight loss. In one glass of warm water, add one tablespoon of honey and two tablespoons of lemon juice. Drink this portion on an empty tummy in the morning to aid in rapid weight loss.

Honey lemon tea: Adding lemon along with two-three tablespoons of honey to tea can work wonders. You can drink this healthy beverage twice in the day to help build energy for weight loss.

Coat your oats with honey: Skip the shiny sugar granules and opt for honey instead. It is the best topping you can add to your oatmeal.

Cinnamon it with honey: To your bowl of salad, sprinkle cinnamon spice powder and add one tablespoon of honey. You can add this to your fruit salad or vegetable salad.