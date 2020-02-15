Just In
7 Different Ways To Eat Honey For Weight Loss
Several means can help promote a healthy weight loss and one such measure is the use of honey. Considered as one of the best ingredients for weight loss, honey can help reduce and burn fat with close to no side effects.
Since ages, honey has been used both as a medicine and food. Honey is valued as one of the oldest and natural sweeteners long before sugar became widely popular. Honey is very high in beneficial plant compounds and offers several health benefits [1][2].
In the current article, we will look at the topic of honey for weight loss, where we explore the different ways through which you can use honey for weight loss.
Honey And Weight Loss
As per the National Honey Board, honey is fat-free, cholesterol-free and sodium-free, making it a suitable weight-loss food, which can help promote weight loss in several ways [3]. There has been a lot of debate regarding the 'sweetness' of honey and how it would affect weight loss [4].
Although it is used as a sugar alternative, unlike refined sugar, honey contains beneficial vitamins and minerals that can benefit your overall health [5].
Instead of adding on fat and calories, honey can balance the amount of sugar and can help with weight loss -when consumed in limited quantities [6].
The essential hormones in honey help suppress appetite and aid weight loss. Packed with various minerals, honey not only reduces the risk of cardiovascular disorders, but it also does not increase body weight [7].
Ways To Use Honey For Weight Loss
Honey for cooking: The best way to lose weight with honey is to simply add it to your dish instead of oil. Though you have to grill your food instead of frying, this sweet addition to your meal will result in rapid weight loss.
Ditch the spread: For dinner, this evening opts for a honey sandwich. Take two slices of fresh whole wheat or brown bread and paste only one side with honey. Enjoy this low calorie and energetic dinner. It is best to eat a light dinner to help aid in weight loss.
Add to milk: When honey is added to a glass of warm milk and consumed it will result in rapid weight loss. Skimmed milk doesn't contain calories and honey helps to increase energy, which is why most gym experts advise you to drink this before a workout.
Honey warm water: One of the most common weight loss measures, honey with warm is a tried and proven measure for weight loss. In one glass of warm water, add one tablespoon of honey and two tablespoons of lemon juice. Drink this portion on an empty tummy in the morning to aid in rapid weight loss.
Honey lemon tea: Adding lemon along with two-three tablespoons of honey to tea can work wonders. You can drink this healthy beverage twice in the day to help build energy for weight loss.
Coat your oats with honey: Skip the shiny sugar granules and opt for honey instead. It is the best topping you can add to your oatmeal.
Cinnamon it with honey: To your bowl of salad, sprinkle cinnamon spice powder and add one tablespoon of honey. You can add this to your fruit salad or vegetable salad.
On A Final Note…
If you are acidic or allergic to lemon or honey, do not consume before consulting your doctor or nutritionist. Also, if you are watching your weight, don't forget to count the calories from honey. It is important to follow a healthy diet and regular exercise to support your weight loss journey.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q. Is honey good for losing weight?
A. Consuming honey right before bedtime can help you burn more calories during the early hours of sleep.
Q. How much weight can you lose with honey?
A. It depends on the BMI of each individual and varies accordingly.
Q. Does honey make you gain weight?
A. Excessive consumption of honey can cause weight gain over time.
Q. Can honey reduce belly fat?
A. Consuming honey right before bedtime can help you burn more calories during the early hours of sleep and burn the belly fat when mixed with a pinch of cinnamon.
Q. How much honey can I eat a day?
A. Consume no more than 6 teaspoons (2 tablespoons) of honey per day, and that's if it is the only added sugar you're eating.
Q. Is honey as bad as sugar?
A. Honey has a lower GI value than sugar, meaning that it does not raise blood sugar levels as quickly. Honey is sweeter than sugar, so you may need less of it, but it does have slightly more calories per teaspoon.