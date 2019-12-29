5 Healthy Alternatives For Your Everyday Food Wellness oi-Amritha K

Whatever you eat can be replaced - veganism stands as the living proof of it. Sugary cereals, white bread, soda, protein bars, and energy drinks are some of the foods that one consumes daily. As these are extremely convenient and sweet on your taste buds, one fails to see the harm it can do to your body and health.

The improper nutrition from sugar, refined foods, saturated fats, preservatives, food additives etc. in the so-called everyday foods are not good for everyday consumption. Fortunately, there are healthier substitutes for these less healthy everyday food items which you can adopt for a healthy lifestyle.

Here are some healthy swaps for everyday food and drinks.

1. Choose Nuts Instead Of Chips Your cravings can never be controlled - take it from me. A bag of chips is high in sodium and often contains unhealthy fats (saturated fat and trans-fat), contributing to the build-up of plaque on the inner walls of your arteries and increasing your risk of coronary heart disease. Also, refined carbohydrates found in chips can spike your blood sugar as well. Studies suggest that eating nuts may provide protective benefits for the heart, but they are still high in calories, therefore, make sure to consume them in controlled quantities. Some of the best options of nuts are almonds, walnuts, cashews etc. 2. Avoid Soda, Drink Some Tea Or Coffee The negative health effects of soda and other sugary beverages are not a secret. Continuous consumptions of these drinks can increase your risk of diabetes, obesity, fatty liver, and metabolic syndrome. Although switching to diet soda is often viewed as an alternative, it may also increase your risk of conditions like metabolic syndrome and stroke. Swap your soda with some green tea or black coffee with less sugar. Research indicates that coffee and tea are rich in antioxidants that are good for your heart, possibly reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke by lowering cholesterol levels; and limit your consumption to 2-3 cups per day. 3. Ditch The Cookie, Pick Dark Chocolate Sweet treats such as cookies, cakes and pastries are made of sugar and white flour, as well as butter, margarine or hydrogenated oils, which are high in trans-fats, which are undoubtedly unhealthy and can impact your health in negative ways. While dark chocolate still has fat, sugar and high calories, in moderation it's a healthier dessert than most choices. And research suggests that eating chocolate a few times a week could reduce your risk of experiencing a heart attack, stroke or chest pain by 11 per cent. 4. Say No To Sugary Cereal A bowl of cereal, although is a better option than many other breakfast items, most cereals tend to be high in sugar and low in filling macronutrients like protein and fiber. For healthier alternatives, choose foods such as oatmeal, chia pudding or yoghurt. 5. Choose Grain-free Alternatives Over White Bread White bread offers little nutritional value, as it is low in fiber, protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Switch your refined bread with a whole grain, sprouted type, such as Ezekiel bread which is high in protein and fiber, and the sprouting process may increase the availability of certain nutrients and reduce the bread's effect on your blood sugar levels.