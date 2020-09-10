51 Fibre-Rich Foods Which May Help Lose Weight Easily

Fruits 1. Pears Pears are among the top fruits which are densely packed with dietary fibre. They are also enriched with antioxidants and phenolic compounds. [1] Dietary fibre in pears (100 g): 3.1 g How to use: Eat pears directly with the skin. You can add them to your fruit bowl or consume after roasting them.

2. Avocado Avocado contains healthy fats and other essential nutrients such as vitamins, magnesium, fatty acids and potassium. It is also an excellent source of phytochemicals that may help in weight management and prevent heart-related diseases. [2] Dietary fibre in avocado (100 g): 6.7 g How to use: Add avocados in a fruit salad. You can also simply slice the fruit, sprinkle some black pepper and consume.

3. Blackberry A low-fibre diet can cause digestive problems such as constipation and bloating while high-fibre foods primarily help in weight loss as well as in controlling blood sugar and reducing cholesterol. This is why blackberries are mostly consumed for healthily losing weight. Dietary fibre in blackberry (100 g): 5.3 g How to use: Consume blackberries with Greek yoghurt, oats or porridge. You can also include them in your fruit bowl.

4. Fresh Figs Figs are packed with dietary fibre. Including fresh figs in the diet helps lower blood cholesterol that may further help maintain body weight and proper blood flow in the body. Fresh figs also help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. [3] Dietary fibre in fresh figs (100 g): 2.9 g How to use: Either eat fresh figs or soak them in water for overnight and consume. You can add them to your cakes and puddings as they act as a natural sweetener.

5. Raspberry Raspberry helps prevent fatty liver and obesity. It is best known to decrease body weight and hepatic triacylglycerol due to the presence of essential nutrients along with dietary fibre. [4] Dietary fibre in raspberry (100 g): 6.5 g How to use: Eat raspberries as a snack with Greek yoghurt, oatmeal or make smoothies out of them.

6. Coconut Both raw and dried coconut have multiple health benefits. The fruit helps stabilise glucose level and has antidiabetic effects. Dietary fibre in coconut (100 g): 9 g How to use: Add coconut pulp in a fruit bowl or roast them and consume.

7. Guava This seasonal fruit is an excellent source of fibre and low in calories. Studies say that the fruits can help maintain proper weight by regulating cholesterol and sugar levels in the body. Dietary fibre in guava (100 g): 5.4 g How to use: Consume guava without peeling. You can also sprinkle some salt on the fruit and eat.

8. Kiwi Kiwi contains both soluble and insoluble fibre. When consumed, the fruit gives us a feeling of fullness and prevents us from eating unhealthy foods that increase weight. Dietary fibre in kiwi (100 g): 3 g How to use: Eat kiwi after peeling them. You can add them to oats, porridge or a fruit bowl.

9. Pomegranate The essential nutrients in pomegranate such as antioxidants, anthocyanins and tannins may help reduce obesity and cholesterol levels. The fruit also prevents the growth of cancerous cells. Dietary fibre in pomegranate (100 g): 4 g How to use: Consume a glass of pomegranate juice every day. You can also add pomegranate seeds to oats or porridge.

10. Banana Bananas can help maintain a perfect waistline. It is rich in carbohydrates and contains low calories. Besides, eating a single banana gives a feeling of fullness and reduces hunger. Consumption of banana not only promotes weight loss but also helps replenish the lost energy from the body during physical activities. [5] Dietary fibre in banana (100 g): 2.6 g How to use: Toss a few slices of banana in a fruit bowl. You can also prepare banana smoothies or add them to your oats.

11. Grapefruit Grapefruit is low in calories and rich in vital nutrients. It helps reduce weight with the help of an enzyme called AMP-activated protein kinase. The enzyme boosts metabolism and utilises stored fat and sugar for producing energy in the body. [6] Dietary fibre in grapefruit (100 g): 1.1 g How to use: You can consume half grapefruit a day.

12. Apple Apple is a major source of dietary fibre and polyphenols. It significantly helps reduce belly fat in people who are obese. Polyphenols in the fruits also help with digestion. [7] Dietary fibre in apple (100 g): 2.4 g How to use: Add apples to your breakfast by including them in a fruit salad, oats or porridge.

13. Mango Mango makes for healthy snacks that promote satiety. It contains beta-carotene, which helps reduce the risk of cancer. Mangoes are also a rich source of vitamins C, B and lycopene, an antioxidant that helps in weight loss. Dietary fibre in mangoes (100 g): 1.6 g How to use: Don't miss out mangoes during its season. Consume after peeling them. You can also prepare mango juice or smoothies.

14. Strawberry Strawberry reduces the risk of heart diseases, inflammation, obesity and blood pressure due to presence of dietary fibre, flavonoids and other essential nutrients. [8] Fibre in the fruit may also easily help in weight management. Dietary fibre in strawberry (100 g): 2 g How to use: Include strawberries in your fruit bowl. You can also eat them with Greek yoghurt or top them over oats.

15. Plums Plums have low glycemic index and low calories which make them great for individuals who are trying to lose weight. Plums are also packed with vitamins (A, C) and antioxidants. Dietary fibre in plums (100 g): 1.4 g How to use: Add plums to smoothies, salads or oatmeal.

Vegetables 16. Carrot A large amount of fibre in this crunchy vegetable can help promote weight loss. Carrots are rich in vitamin K, potassium and beta-carotene that help keep the body healthy. Dietary fibre in carrot (100 g): 3.1 g How to use: Consume carrots raw or add them to your vegetables. You can also add them to soup or salads.

17. Green Peas Green peas are a rich source of fibre and vitamins. Consuming them daily can help you lose weight as they act as a natural appetite suppressant. Dietary fibre in green peas (100 g): 5.7 g How to use: Boil green peas and add them to a salad. You can also eat them raw.

18. Turnip Turnip is a rich source of dietary fibre that helps promote healthy digestion. It also detoxifies the body by removing unwanted toxins. Turnip is a good option to be consumed during lunch or dinner as it increases metabolic rate and may help reduce body weight. [9] Dietary fibre in turnips (100 g): 1.8 g How to use: Add turnips to soup or vegetables.

19. Ladyfinger Ladyfinger or okra is a rich source of folic acid, vitamin C, calcium and Vitamin B. Consuming okra for breakfast or post-lunch can induce a high amount of fibre in the body that may help break down the fat and promote weight loss. Dietary fibre in ladyfinger (100 g): 3.2 g How to use: Prepare okra curries and consume them with brown rice or whole grain chapatis.

20. Broccoli Broccoli is low in calories. Consuming broccoli as a staple diet can help reduce weight due to a high amount of fibre and water in the vegetable. It also contains vitamins A, C, and K and calcium. Broccoli enables satiety for a long span and helps regulate hypertension and promotes good heart health. Dietary fibre in broccoli (100 g): 2.6 g How to use: Broccoli makes for a healthy option to be added in the platter of veggie or salad.

21. Spinach This cruciferous veggie is best for weight management, healthy bones, muscles and heart health. Spinach is also rich in vitamin B2, omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium. [10] Dietary fibre in spinach (100 g): 2.2 g How to use: Add spinach to pasta, soups, sandwiches or vegetables.

22. Green Beans Green beans are a great source of fibre, vitamin C, folate, iron and silicon. These nutrients prevent the risk of colon cancer and diabetes. Green beans make for a perfect food if you are watching your waistline. Dietary fibre in pears (100 g): 2.7 g How to use: Include green beans in soups or boil them and add to your salads.

23. Sweet Potato Sweet potato is enriched in dietary fibre and antioxidants. It is also an excellent source of vitamin C, selenium and minerals that together helps promote gut health and enhances brain functions. [11] Dietary fibre in sweet potato (100 g): 2.4 g How to use: Either boil sweet potatoes or grill or roast them and consume.

24. Squash Several types of squash are available in the market in both summer and winter. Due to its low-calorie and high-fibre content, squash helps reduce body fat. Consuming acorn squash in winter may help burn down those unwanted kilos from the body. Dietary fibre in squash (100 g): 2.1 g How to use: Add squash to vegetables or soups or prepare a squash pie.

25. Beetroot Enriched with all the essential nutrients like fibre, potassium, magnesium, iron and vitamin C, beetroot is an excellent food for weight loss. It also boosts the immune system and removes excess water from the body, which can also lead to weight gain. [12] Dietary fibre in mashed beetroot (100 g): 1.7 g How to use: Add beetroot to your salad, make a veggie soup, or have a glass of beetroot extract juice.

26. Brussel Sprouts Brussel sprouts are one of the healthy options for individuals undertaking weight loss sessions. This particular food contains a high amount of dietary fibre, folacin, calcium, potassium and vitamin A. The fibre content in brussel sprouts not only helps reduce body fat but also helps in lowering the cholesterol level. Dietary fibre in brussel sprouts (100 g): 3.8 g How to use: Cook Brussel sprouts and consume or mix them with veggie salad.

27. Artichoke Artichokes help control diabetes and weight of a person. The vegetable contains an adequate amount of magnesium, vitamin C, folic acid, dietary fibre, manganese and several other vital nutrients. Artichokes helps in the removal of toxins and unwanted water from the body and promotes weight loss. Dietary fibre in artichokes (100 g): 5.4 g How to use: Consume artichokes vegetables or its extract which is easily available in the market.

Whole Grains 28. Brown Rice Brown rice has more fibre compared to white rice. This is the reason why people who are on a weight loss journey often prefer consuming brown rice as a substitute for white rice. Brown rice also has a low glycemic index and several micronutrients. [13] Dietary fibre in brown rice (100 g): 4 g How to use: Consume brown rice for lunch or dinner. You can also prepare brown rice porridge for breakfast.

29. Whole Grain Bread Whole grain breads are both tasty and nutritional. They are often preferred over other breads due to the high fibre content and rich nutritional value. Dietary fibre in whole grain bread (100 g): 7.4 g How to use: Prepare a sandwich with whole grain bread or have them with low-fat jams.

30. Unprocessed Wheat Bran Unprocessed wheat bran or Miller's Bran are the outer coating of wheat which are rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals. The high fibre content in them benefits the heart, colon and digestive health and may also help in weight management. [14] Dietary fibre in unprocessed wheat bran (100 g): 42.8 g How to use: Sprinkle miller's bran to your soup, smoothies or cereals. You can also mix them with yoghurt and consume.

31. Quinoa Quinoa contains a high amount of fibre and protein. A serving of quinoa lowers glycaemic index and slows down the digestion. It makes for a healthy way to start your day. Quinoa provides fullness so that you don't munch on unhealthy foods. In this way, it may prevent the consumption of extra calories and promote weight loss. Dietary fibre in uncooked quinoa (100 g): 7 g How to use: Have quinoa for breakfast. You can also use them in smoothies, homemade energy bars, salads, desserts or soups.

32. Oats Oats contain fibre which is good for digestion and stomach health. People on weight loss programmes are often advised to consume oats everyday for breakfast. [15] Dietary fibre in oats (100 g): 10.1 g How to use: Soak oats overnight in low-fat milk or water. Add fresh fruits to soaked oats and consume. You can also prepare upma or uttapam with rolled oats.

33. Barley Barley is rich in one form of soluble dietary fibre called beta glucan. This helps reduce cholesterol and glucose levels in the body. Barley is also known to improve digestion and may help in weight loss. [16] Dietary fibre in barley (100 g): 17.3 g How to use: Prepare porridge with barley. You can also add them to soups or prepare a barley flour and use during baking.

34. Whole Grain Pasta Whole grain pasta reduces appetite due to the presence of a high amount of dietary fibre. This reduces the risk of obesity and diabetes in individuals. [17] Dietary fibre in cooked whole grain pasta (100 g): 3.9 g How to use: Consume whole grain pasta for your lunch or dinner.

35. Peanut Butter Several studies say that consumption of peanut butter helps lower BMI, maintain proper waistline, lower obesity and reduce glucose levels in the body. This is because of the presence of dietary fibre in this staple food. [18] Dietary fibre in peanut butter (100 g): 5 g How to use: You can add peanut butter to almost anything unless you don't have a peanut allergy. Eat fruits with peanut butter or add them to yoghurt.

Legumes 36. Chickpeas Chickpeas are rich sources of protein and dietary fibre, both of which are important for speeding up the weight loss process. Even a small bowl of chickpeas can fill your stomach and reduce your appetite. [19] Dietary fibre in chickpeas (100 g): 4 g How to use: Boil chickpeas and have them as a post-breakfast snack or for lunch. Consume chickpeas 3-4 days a week for effective benefits.

37. Black Beans Black beans can be a healthy dietary option for people who desire to lose weight easily. They help lose body fat and regulate the blood sugar level. Black beans contain low calories and high fibre, which induces digestion and promotes weight loss. Dietary fibre in black beans (100 g): 15.5 g How to use: You can add black beans to curries, soups or vegetables along with carrots, beans and legumes.

38. Lima Beans If you wish to reduce your weight quickly, consume lima beans as part of a regular diet. Lima beans are enriched with fibre and serve as the natural source for reducing weight, enhancing proper digestion and regulating the blood sugar level. The fibre content in lima beans also improves body metabolism and may help cut down excess calories. Dietary fibre in lima beans (100 g): 19 g How to use: Lima beans go best with fishes, meat and poultry. You can also boil lima beans and add them to soups or salads.

39. Split Peas Split peas are a rich source of protein that not only renders the adequate amount of energy to the body but also promotes weight loss. Like fibre, protein also helps in burning down the calories and slows the process of digestion. Split peas make you feel less hungry and full for longer. [20] Dietary fibre in split peas (100 g): 22.2 g How to use: Prepare salad or soup with split peas and have them as an evening appetizer.

40. Lentils Legumes are packed with proteins and soluble fibre and are low in calories and fat. They help lower cholesterol levels and slow down the digestion process. The presence of resistant starch in lentils help burn down the stored fat and regulate appetite. [21] Dietary fibre in lentils (100 g): 10.7 g How to use: Toss cooked lentils to salads or mix them with green vegetables.

41. Soybean Soybean is an abundant source of proteins and isoflavones. These compounds play an important role in reducing obesity and cutting down body fat mass. Soybeans are also high in fibre that may help in weight management. [22] Dietary fibre in soybean (100 g): 4.2 g How to use: Include soybeans in vegetables. You can also go for various soy products such as soymilk, tofu, tempeh or soy bread.

42. Kidney Beans Kidney beans are a potent food for losing body weight. They are a rich source of protein that induces a feeling of fullness after consumption. Red kidney beans reduce the urge to munch on unhealthy snacks and controls the amount of calorie consumption. Dietary fibre in kidney beans (100 g): 15.2 g How to use: Boil red kidney beans and add them to a vegetable salad.

Healthy Seeds 43. Flax Seeds Flax seeds are a natural appetizer suppressant. The dietary fibre in these seeds slows down the process of digestion. Flax seeds also help reduce inflammation, induce metabolism and help improve heart health. Dietary fibre in flax seeds (100 g): 27.3 g How to use: You can ground the flax seeds and use it in oatmeal, yogurt, salad, or as a spread on the bread. Consuming two tablespoons of flax seeds can reduce 250-500 calories in a day.

44. Chia Seeds Chia seeds may help in weight loss as they are loaded with fibre that provides fullness and reduces the desire to have unhealthy snacks. Studies reveal that even two spoons of chia seeds are enough to reduce the body weight. [23] Dietary fibre in chia seeds (100 g): 27.3 g How to use: Add chia seeds to oatmeal or smoothies.

45. Pumpkin Seeds Like pumpkin, the pumpkin seeds are also beneficial in promoting weight loss. Pumpkin seeds contain high amounts of fibre and omega 3 fatty acids. Having the seeds can help you shed those extra kilos and get the desired shape. It also controls the blood sugar level in the body. Dietary fibre in pumpkin seeds (100 g): 6.5 g How to use: Consume pumpkin seeds (raw/roasted) as a snack. You can also add them to smoothies, soups, granola or baked foods.

Dry Fruits 46. Almond Almonds can satiate your stomach for a longer time. They decrease the feeling of hunger and fill your stomach due to the presence of monounsaturated fat and dietary fibre. Dietary fibre in almond (100 g): 10.6 g How to use: Consume almonds as an evening snack or 3 pm snack. You can also add them to oats or smoothies.

47. Anjeer (Dried Fig) Dried figs, also known as anjeer, can help in weight management like fresh figs. They control the calorie consumption and cut down the bulge belly for the perfect waistline. Dietary fibre in anjeer (100 g): 9.8 g How to use: Add anjeer to puddings or oats. You can also add them during baking as a substitute for sugar.

48. Cashews Magnesium and fibre in cashews help regulate the body's metabolism and lose weight easily. Cashews are also a good protein source and may help in weight management. Dietary fibre in cashews (100 g): 2.9 g How to use: Have cashews as an evening snack or dry roast them before consuming.

49. Walnuts Walnuts help promote weight loss and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases due to the presence of dietary fibre. They have more favorable effects on cholesterol levels and systolic blood pressure that may lead to reduction in body fat. [24] Dietary fibre in walnuts (100 g): 6.7 g How to use: Add walnuts to fruit salads, pasta or yoghurt. You can also consume them with other dried fruits.

50. Prunes (Dried Plums) Prunes help keep hunger at bay by suppressing the appetite. They are a good source of energy and help control blood sugar due to the presence of fibre, fructose and sorbitol content. [25] Dietary fibre in prunes (100 g): 7.1 g How to use: Eat prunes alone as a snack or add them to oatmeal or pudding.