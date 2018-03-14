Do You Have These 9 Silent Signs Of A Slow Metabolism?

1. Weight Gain

Weight gain, being overweight and obesity are some of the most common problems that many people face today, regardless of the age and gender. Weight gain is usually associated with unhealthy eating habits and lack of exercise. However, weight gain could also be a silent symptom of slow metabolism. When the metabolism slows down, the fat-burning capacity of the body decreases, causing weight gain.

2. Chronic Fatigue

If you have been feeling unbearably tired these days, even though you haven't been indulging in a lot of strenuous activities, it could mean that you could be suffering from chronic fatigue, caused by a slow metabolic rate. When the metabolic rate is slow, the body's ability to break down food and turn it into energy reduces, making you feel fatigued.

3. Dry Skin

Dry skin can be a symptom of a number of conditions such as certain skin issues like psoriasis, dehydration, changing weather conditions, etc. However, if you feel you are noticing that your skin is becoming dry and cracked often, without any reason, then it could be a silent symptom of a slow metabolism, as the pH level of the skin is also affected with a slow metabolic rate.

4. Hair Loss

Usually, when people start to experience chronic hair loss, they associate it with stress, malnutrition, heredity, etc. However, sometimes, hair loss can also be a symptom of a slowed down metabolism. When your metabolic rate slows down, the roots of the hair will not be able to absorb much nutrition, thus making the roots of the hair weaker and causing hair fall.

5. Feeling Cold Often

It is normal for people to feel cold during the winters and if they are suffering from conditions like flu or other infections. However, if you notice that you feel cold all the time, without a particular read and your extremities are always cold, it could be a silent sign of a slow metabolism. Slow metabolism can lower your body's temperature, giving rise to this symptom.

6. Sugar Craving

Now and then, most of us crave to eat something sweet or indulge in comfort foods, even though we know that it is unhealthy. However, if you feel like you have been craving for sugary foods all the time, it could also be an indication of a slow metabolism. Slow metabolism causes your blood sugar level to drop, causing this particular symptom. Sugar craving can also be a symptom of diabetes and tests must be conducted to determine the exact cause.

7. Loss Of Concentration

Concentration and focus are very much necessary to do well at school, jobs and life in general. Concentration is a brain activity, which can be affected if there is a health issue that has affected your brain. Loss of concentration could be yet another symptom of slow metabolism. A slowed down metabolism can affect the regular brain functions and hence affect the concentration levels.

8. Headache

Headache is one of the most common ailments that many people experience on a fairly regular basis. The causes for headaches are numerous, ranging from stress to brain cancer! A slow metabolism can also be a cause of headaches, as this condition causes the cortisol hormone levels in the body to increase, causing frequent headaches.

9. Constipation

Constipation is another common ailment, which a lot of people experience, as a result of digestive issues, unhealthy diet habits, etc. However, constantly being constipated could also indicate a slow metabolism, as a slow metabolic rate does not promote healthy bowel movements, leading to constipation.