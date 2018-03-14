Do You Have These 9 Silent Signs Of A Slow Metabolism?

There are certain conditions that affect your health without showing any obvious symptoms. A slow metabolism is one such instance.
Metabolism is defined as a set of chemical processes that occur within a living organism in order to carry out the bodily functions normally.
And when the metabolism is slowed down, a number of bodily functions are affected, causing undesirable symptoms.
So, here are a few silent signs which indicate that you have a slow metabolism.
1. Weight Gain
Weight gain, being overweight and obesity are some of the most common problems that many people face today, regardless of the age and gender. Weight gain is usually associated with unhealthy eating habits and lack of exercise. However, weight gain could also be a silent symptom of slow metabolism. When the metabolism slows down, the fat-burning capacity of the body decreases, causing weight gain.
2. Chronic Fatigue
If you have been feeling unbearably tired these days, even though you haven't been indulging in a lot of strenuous activities, it could mean that you could be suffering from chronic fatigue, caused by a slow metabolic rate. When the metabolic rate is slow, the body's ability to break down food and turn it into energy reduces, making you feel fatigued.
3. Dry Skin
Dry skin can be a symptom of a number of conditions such as certain skin issues like psoriasis, dehydration, changing weather conditions, etc. However, if you feel you are noticing that your skin is becoming dry and cracked often, without any reason, then it could be a silent symptom of a slow metabolism, as the pH level of the skin is also affected with a slow metabolic rate.
4. Hair Loss
Usually, when people start to experience chronic hair loss, they associate it with stress, malnutrition, heredity, etc. However, sometimes, hair loss can also be a symptom of a slowed down metabolism. When your metabolic rate slows down, the roots of the hair will not be able to absorb much nutrition, thus making the roots of the hair weaker and causing hair fall.
5. Feeling Cold Often
It is normal for people to feel cold during the winters and if they are suffering from conditions like flu or other infections. However, if you notice that you feel cold all the time, without a particular read and your extremities are always cold, it could be a silent sign of a slow metabolism. Slow metabolism can lower your body's temperature, giving rise to this symptom.
6. Sugar Craving
Now and then, most of us crave to eat something sweet or indulge in comfort foods, even though we know that it is unhealthy. However, if you feel like you have been craving for sugary foods all the time, it could also be an indication of a slow metabolism. Slow metabolism causes your blood sugar level to drop, causing this particular symptom. Sugar craving can also be a symptom of diabetes and tests must be conducted to determine the exact cause.
7. Loss Of Concentration
Concentration and focus are very much necessary to do well at school, jobs and life in general. Concentration is a brain activity, which can be affected if there is a health issue that has affected your brain. Loss of concentration could be yet another symptom of slow metabolism. A slowed down metabolism can affect the regular brain functions and hence affect the concentration levels.
8. Headache
Headache is one of the most common ailments that many people experience on a fairly regular basis. The causes for headaches are numerous, ranging from stress to brain cancer! A slow metabolism can also be a cause of headaches, as this condition causes the cortisol hormone levels in the body to increase, causing frequent headaches.
9. Constipation
Constipation is another common ailment, which a lot of people experience, as a result of digestive issues, unhealthy diet habits, etc. However, constantly being constipated could also indicate a slow metabolism, as a slow metabolic rate does not promote healthy bowel movements, leading to constipation.
Related Articles
- 10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Goat Milk
- 10 Health Benefits Of Potassium
- 10 Ways Drinking More Water Can Help You Lose Weight
- 10 Health Benefits Of Skinless Chicken Breast
- Top 10 Wonderful Health Benefits Of Green Bananas
- Vitamin B1 Rich Indian Foods & Their Benefits
- 12 Health Benefits Of Eating Salmon Every Day
- 10 Benefits Of Walking 30 Minutes A Day
- 13 Surprising Facts About Coffee You Never Knew
- 10 Health Benefits Of Black Pepper For Weight Loss
- 10 Foods That Lower Our Metabolism & Make Weight Loss Difficult!
- Signs Your Metabolism Is Out Of Whack
- Metabolism Boosters: 15 Calorie-Burning Foods That Will Help You Lose Weight
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.