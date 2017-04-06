The World Health Day 2022: Wage A War Against Depression! Wellness oi-Praveen Kumar

World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April every year to increase awareness about health issues all over the world. The event is sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Depression has started affecting people all over the world irrespective of age. It is a condition that can seriously impact daily life. Depression, if not prevented, could drive a person to commit suicide.

Therefore, it is high time people all over the world gain a better understanding of this disorder, its symptoms and even prevention.

A person suffering from depression needs to seek medical help. But many hesitate to open up about the problem. That is why the first objective of this day is to start talking about depression. Only when we successfully remove the stigma around it, it is possible to win the war against depression.

Here are some more facts about depression:

Fact #1 The person suffering from depression may feel sad most of the time. If misery seems to engulf you for days or weeks together for no reason, it could be depression! Fact #2 The person may lose interest in doing anything. Other behavioural symptoms include addictions, inability to focus, staying in a room for hours together without going out, not talking to anyone including loved ones, not being able to enjoy even the activities that offer pleasure etc. Fact #3 The feelings experienced by a person suffering from depression include guilt, sadness, misery, disappointment, inferiority complex, irritability, frustration, confusion and loneliness. Fact #4 What kind of thoughts torment a depressed person? Well, negative thoughts. Here are some examples:

My life is hell.

I'm a total failure.

Everything is my fault.

I don't want to live this life.

Life is miserable.

Nobody loves me. Fact #5 What are the physical symptoms? Well, fatigue, headaches, insomnia, sleeping more than required, lack of appetite, excessive weight loss or obesity, weakness are some of the physical symptoms. Fact #6 Are there any preventive measures? Well, exercise is a great way to keep depression at bay. Working out releases feel good hormones that charge your moods. Get enough sleep. Eat healthy fat (example: Fish). Find a hobby that interests you. Start bonding with loved ones. Socialise more instead of staying all day at home. Get some sunlight. The main objective is to avoid stress and embrace activities that make you feel good.