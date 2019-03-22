Surprising Health Benefits Of Eating Overripe Bananas Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Banana is a favourite of the masses, however, an overripe banana may not be. We all have may have at least once (twice or more!) forgotten the bananas in the kitchen, only to see black dots all over them some days later. Everyone is quick to throw away these black spotted, overripe bananas as they have lost the fresh colour and texture and have become too squishy and sticky [1] .

Once a banana becomes overripe, its nutrient content will change. But, it does not mean that the fruit has lost its nutritional benefits. Regardless of its ripeness, the fruit still in extremely beneficial for your body, which is supported by the Cornell University College of Human Ecology [2] .

Rich in potassium, manganese, fibre, copper, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and biotin, the fruit may help prevent asthma, cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, as well as digestive problems [3] . And these are all sort of applicable to an overripe banana as well. So, the next time you find brown spots on the fruit, do not throw it away! Why? Read ahead.

Nutritional Information Of Overripe Banana

Although it does not have the same amount of nutrients as that of a ripe banana, overripe banana is nutritionally beneficial. The complex carbohydrates in a banana when it becomes overripe changes from starch to simple sugars. The calorie content stays the same, and the water-soluble vitamins, such as vitamin C, folic acid and thiamine, tend to decrease [4] .

Health Benefits Of Overripe Banana

Considered the world's most perfect food, banana is packed with vitamins and nutrients. Overripe banana provides tons of nutrients the body requires for proper functioning.

1. Prevents cell damage

Rich in antioxidants, eating an overripe banana aids in delaying the damage of cells caused by internal damages and radical cells. This helps in lowering the risks of diseases [5] .

2. Lowers blood pressure

Overripe bananas are high in potassium and low in sodium. Regular consumption can aid in regulating the proper flow of blood and in clearing out any blockages in the arteries. This help prevents strokes and heart attack, as your circulatory system is functioning efficiently [6] .

3. Relieves heartburn

The fruit acts as an antacid when it becomes overripe. The brown spots-covered fruit helps soothe the irritation and provides relief [7] .

4. Prevents anaemia

Rich in iron, eating overripe bananas can naturally help increase your blood levels. It is one of the best remedies for treating anaemia [8] .

5. Boosts energy

The high carbohydrate and sugar content in overripe bananas act as a natural energy booster [9] . Eating two overripe bananas can provide you with enough energy for a 90-minute long workout. Feeling low? Grab one or two overripe bananas.

6. Prevents cancer

One of the most beneficial advantages offered by overripe banana is its ability to combat cancer. The dark spots which appear on the banana skin when it becomes overripe create Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), a substance that can kill cancerous and abnormal cells [10] .

7. Improves cardiovascular health

As aforementioned, overripe bananas are rich in potassium and low in sodium, which can be beneficial for managing your cholesterol levels. The fibre content in the fruit aids in reducing the risks of heart diseases, and the copper and iron content help improve as well as maintain the blood count and haemoglobin levels [11] .

8. Manages ulcers

Bananas are the single most beneficial fruit and the only fruit an individual with ulcer can eat without worrying about any side effects. The soft texture of the bananas, coat your stomach lining and prevent acid from aggravating the ulcers [12] .

9. Relieves constipation

Rich in fibre, overripe bananas are the ultimate answer for gaining relief from constipation. They regulate your bowel movement, making it easier for the waste to move out of your system [13] . They improve your digestion as well.

10. Limits PMS symptoms

The vitamin B6 in the fruit is beneficial in treating PMS symptoms. Various studies have revealed the impact vitamin B6 have in reducing the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome [14] .

11. Treats depression

The high levels of tryptophan in overripe bananas are converted to serotonin on consumption. The serotonin, in turn, helps you feel good and calms your nervous system, thereby lifting your mood and maintaining a healthy mood balance [15] .

Healthy Recipes Of Overripe Banana

1. Banana oatmeal breakfast smoothie

Ingredients [16]

¼ cup oats

¾ cup milk

1 tablespoon low-fat peanut butter

1 overripe banana, cut into small pieces

4-5 ice cubes

Directions

Add oatmeal, milk, peanut butter, overripe banana, and ice cubes to blender.

Blend for about 1 minute until smooth.

2. Paleo banana zucchini muffins

Ingredients

1 cup shredded zucchini (from 1 medium zucchini)

½ cup mashed banana (from 1 medium overripe banana)

¾ cup low-fat cashew butter

¼ cup pure maple syrup

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup coconut flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350° F.

Squeeze the shredded zucchini of excess moisture with a paper towel.

In a large bowl, add the zucchini, banana, low-fat cashew butter, maple syrup, eggs and vanilla.

Mix until it becomes smooth and well combined.

Next, add the coconut flour, baking soda and salt.

Mix until combined.

Bake for 22-27 minute or until the toothpick comes out clean and the tops of the muffins are just slightly golden brown.

3. Chia, quinoa and banana granola bars

Ingredients

1 cup gluten-free rolled oats

½ cup uncooked pre-rinsed quinoa

2 tablespoons chia seeds

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 overripe bananas, mashed

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup roughly chopped almonds

¼ cup chopped pecans

⅓ cup of dried fruits

¼ cup natural, low-fat creamy almond butter

2 tablespoons honey

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350° F.

Line the baking pan with parchment paper to prevent the bars from sticking.

In a bowl, combine oats, uncooked quinoa, chia seeds, salt and cinnamon.

Stir in the mashed banana and vanilla.

Add in the almonds, pecans and dried fruit.

Place a small saucepan over low heat.

Add in low-fat almond butter and honey and stir until warm and the almond butter is melted.

Add it into granola bar mixture until well combined.

Pour into prepared pan and press down firmly with hands or with a measuring.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the edges turn golden brown.

Allow it to cool completely before cutting into bars.

Side Effect Of Overripe Banana

Due to its high sugar content, overripe banana is not recommended for diabetes patients [17] .

