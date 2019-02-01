14 Fascinating Benefits Of Mace Spice (Javitri)

The spice mace is obtained from the red coloured aril of the nutmeg seed. The seed covering has a flavour similar to that of the nutmeg, but mace has more of a delicate flavour. The saffron-like hue of the spice gives it a preference in the culinary world. The sun-dried outer aril [1] of the nutmeg seed possesses exceptional nutritional value and is equally used in the medicinal as well as the culinary world. The outer shell of nutmeg is used wholly and in powdered form. Mace is widely used as a mouth fresher due to its fresh aroma.

A common addition in Indian cooking, the spice has very low-fat content and helps improve your digestion. Spices are naturally tightly packed with a deluge of benefits [2] . And mace fits well in that description. Mace has been employed in traditional Chinese and Indian medicine, due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Mace essential oil has become a prominent one in the therapeutic scene as it helps to get relief from stress [3] , something that all of us experience as a part of the modern fast-paced life. The spice is beneficial in improving your cognitive functioning, sleep cycle among various others.

Nutritional Value Of Mace Spice

100 grams of the spice contains 475 calories of energy, 0.160 milligrams pyridoxine, 0.448 milligrams riboflavin, and 0.312 milligrams thiamine.

The other nutrients present in the spice are [4]

50.50 grams carbohydrates

6.71 grams protein

32.38 grams total fat

20.2 grams dietary fibre

76 micrograms folate

1.350 milligrams niacin

21 milligrams vitamin C

80 milligrams sodium

463 milligrams potassium

252 milligrams calcium

2.467 milligrams copper

13.90 milligrams iron

163 milligrams magnesium

1.500 milligrams manganese

110 milligrams phosphorus

2.15 milligrams zinc

Health Benefits Of Mace Spice

Used as a traditional medicine for various ailments, mace has various advantages that are beneficial to your body.

1. Improves digestion

Rich in fibre, the spice is widely employed for treating digestive problems [5] . It helps stimulate the digestive system by relieving constipation, bloating and other gas-related problems. Mace is also beneficial for treating constipation as the fibre content work towards promoting the ease of bowel movement. The spice is also used for curing diarrhoea and nausea [6] .

2. Promotes blood circulation

Mace is known to possess the capability of enhancing the circulation of blood in your system. The ample amount of manganese present in the spice aids in flushing out the toxins [7] present in your body. The mineral manganese helps in improving the blood flow and circulation. The presence of iron in mace also accord to this function.

3. Improves kidney health

Consuming mace is extremely beneficial for the health of your kidney [8] . That is, mace helps by restricting the development of kidney stones, as it has the ability to dissolve the kidney stones. The minerals, magnesium and calcium, aid in this process by dissolving the stones, and also protect your kidney from any infections.

4. Boosts appetite

Since ages, mace has been used to improve one's appetite [9] . It is used by individuals who plan to gain weight, as it results in increased appetite and consumption of food. The rich content of zinc in the spice contributes towards its function as an appetite enhancer. People who have repressed appetite can depend on mace to improve it and thereby, help you gain weight in a healthy manner [10] .

5. Treats cancer

According to the study conducted by the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Medicine, it was revealed that mace plays a major role in preventing the onset of cancer [11] . Being an antioxidant and packed with various active ingredients, the spice aids in destroying or neutralising the free radical cells that cause the cancerous growth. The antioxidants help in controlling and thus reducing the risk of cellular mutation and the development of cancer.

6. Treats inflammation

Being an excellent sedative, the spice is widely used to treat inflammations within the body. It eliminates the pain and reduces the inflammation. Likewise, it helps protect your body from possible infections caused due to wounds. The antioxidant property [12] of the spice also aids in reducing the inflammation. Mace oil is used for joint pain and massages, as it aids in relaxing the muscles as well.

7. Relieves pain

Mace has been used in traditional Chinese medicine as a natural pain relieving medicine [13] . Used in the form of topical massage oils, the spice helps reduce the pain caused by wounds, muscle cramps or the sorts by reducing the level of inflammation and soothing the pain. As aforementioned, the antioxidant property of the spice also contributes to this benefit [14] .

8. Reduces stress

Tightly packed with B-complex vitamins, the spice is extremely beneficial in managing one's stress levels. The vitamins niacin, riboflavin and thiamine in mace aids in managing the stress levels, along with reducing anxiety [15] . These vitamins play a central role in stabilising and maintaining your mood as well.

9. Assists red blood cell formation

Mace has a rich content of iron and copper within. These minerals [16] contribute to the formation of red blood cells, thereby contributing to improving the blood flow in your body. Consuming mace can help your body from iron deficiencies. It is beneficial for managing conditions such as fatigue, anaemia and muscular weakness [17] .

10. Treats insomnia

As mentioned before, mace has a rich content of magnesium. The mineral is extremely beneficial in treating sleeplessness because magnesium helps reduce the tensions in your nerve and boosts the release of serotonin. The compound serotonin provides relaxation to your body and mind, thus allowing your brain to fall asleep peacefully [18] .

11. Improves brain health

The oils myristicin and macelignan [19] present in the spice can help improve the neural pathways as they reduce the damage and degradation caused. Mace helps in boosting your cognitive function, which is extremely beneficial in the case of individuals suffering from Alzheimer's disease or dementia [20] .

12. Prevents cold and cough

Being antiviral and antibacterial, the spice can be used as a shield against cold and cough [21] . Mace help protects your body from diseases and functions. It is used in cough syrups due to its ability to soothe the throat and get rid of any discomforts. It is also used in treating asthma symptoms, but definite proof is yet to be developed [22] .

13. Improves oral health

The compound eugenol in mace is beneficial in treating dental problems like bleeding gums and toothache [23] . It helps you from being affected by oral infections. Using mace promotes dental health by having effective control over foul stench in the mouth. The antibacterial property of the spice kills the bacteria and improves your overall oral health [24] .

Healthy Mace Spice Recipes

1. Spicy mace tea

Ingredients [25]

1 and a half cup water

1½ tbsp tea powder

1 tbsp honey

½ spoon mace powder

Directions

Pour the water in a pan and boil.

Add the tea powder, simmer.

Add the mace powder and let it boil for a quick minute.

Remove from heat and strain the tea.

Add honey for taste.

2. Yellow split pea soup

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 large carrot, finely chopped

2 ribs celery, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon ground mace

1½ cup water

2½ cups dried yellow split peas

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Add the onion, carrot, celery, and garlic

Cook until it becomes soft.

Mix in the mace and split peas.

Add the water, cover it and simmer for 20 minutes (or until the peas become soft).

Sprinkle the salt and pepper.

Precautions

Avoid consuming mace powder in large quantities.

Uncontrolled use of mace by pregnant women can result in miscarriage or birth defects to the newborn.

Avoid using it during breastfeeding as well [26] .

. In some cases, heavy dosage of mace has been linked to hallucinations [27] .

. Consuming large amounts can cause excessive sweating, palpitations, headache, and body pain.

Individuals consuming medications for liver diseases are advised against the use of mace spice.