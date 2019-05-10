8 Lesser Known Health Benefits Of Ambarella, The Golden Apple Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Scientifically termed as Spondias dulcis, ambarella is a tropical tree with edible fruit. The fruit has a pineapple-mango flavour and is best eaten ripe - although it is edible raw. Ambarella belongs to the Anacardiaceae family, which also includes tropical trees like cashew and mango. The leaves and bark of ambarella are also used for various purposes, however, the fruit is the most used part of the plant - due to the plethora of benefits it possesses [1] .

Ambarella is widely used in ayurvedic medicine for treating fever, cough, gonorrhoea, diarrhoea and aphthous ulcers. Apart from that, the plant and its parts have been a part of the traditional medicine filed of French Guiana and various other countries [2] .

Apart from being used as food, ambarella is also used as a therapeutic agent, due to the presence of flavonoids, saponin and tannins. Dense with nutrients, the fruit is beneficial for improving your overall health [3] . Read on to know the ways through which this lesser-known fruit can help improve your health.

Nutritional Value Of Ambarella

100 grams of the fruit contains 0.27 g fat, 0.88 g protein and 0.3 mg iron.

The remaining nutrients in ambarella are as follows [4] :

10 g carbohydrates

2.2 g dietary fibre

5.95 g sugar

80 g water

3 mg sodium

250 mg potassium

67 mg phosphorus

36 mg vitamin C

Health Benefits Of Ambarella

Used in the treatment of sore, haemorrhage, burns, diarrhoea, sore throats, mouth infection, cataracts, dysentery, wounds, coughs, eye inflammations, fever and various other ailments, ambarella can benefit your health in various ways [5] , [6] , [7] , [8] .

1. Improves eyesight

A rich source of vitamin A, ambarella help better your vision. The retinol compound in vitamin A is responsible for this function as it improves the visual perception of an individual. A decoction made out of ambarella leaves is used for treating sore eyes.

2. Manages cholesterol

Ambarella is packed with vitamin C, which helps metabolise the cholesterol found in your body to bile acids. By metabolising the cholesterol, the blood cholesterol levels will be balanced, thereby keeping the cholesterol levels controlled in a healthy balance.

3. Improves digestion

The presence of dietary fibre in the fruit makes it beneficial in the facilitation of your digestion process. The fibre aids by clearing out the bowel and prevent the development of constipation and dyspepsia or indigestion. Along with that, the water content in the fruit plays a significant role by combating dehydration. Apart from the fruit, the barks are used as a natural remedy for dysentery.

4. Aids weight loss

Low in carbohydrates, fat, calories and high in dietary fibre - ambarella fruits help shed that extra weight. By providing the essential nutrients required for your bodily functions, ambarella keeps you feeling full due to the fibre and the water content also provides a feeling of fullness and prevent you from overeating.

5. Prevents premature ageing

The presence of vitamin C in the fruit can help your body in different ways. In this case, it aids in protecting molecules such as proteins, lipids (fats), carbohydrates, and nucleic acids (DNA and RNA) from any kind of damage. It protects your cells from free radicals, toxins, or pollutants - thereby preventing your skin from getting attacked.

6. Boosts immune system

Vitamin C content in the fruit help improves the function of your immune system. It strengthens your defence mechanisms, thereby preventing the onset of any diseases or attacks from free radical cells.

7. Treats anaemia

Rich in iron, ambarella is beneficial for an individual suffering from lack of blood. It helps in the formation of red blood cells, which is boosted by the presence of vitamin B1. It helps increase the flow of oxygen throughout your body - improving the blood flow [9] .

8. Treats coughs

One of the other major benefits of ambarella is its ability in curing coughs. An effective natural remedy, ambarella can soothe your throat and get rid of the hoarseness [10] .

Healthy Ambarella Recipes

1. Ambarella juice

Ingredients [11]

5-6 ambarella, peeled and chopped

300-400ml water

2 tablespoon sugar

2 dried plums

Ice cubes

Directions

Blend chopped ambarella with water and sugar.

Add one ice cube and dried plums, and blend well.

2. Ambarella salad

[Source: Pinterest]

Ingredients

3 ambarella

Fried onion

Mint, 4-5 leaves

Basil, 2-3 leaves

Directions

Wash and peel ambarella skin and cut in thin slices.

Add the fried onion, mints and basil.

Keep in the refrigerator for 30 minutes and serve.