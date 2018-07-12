Pineapples: Health Benefits, Side Effects and Facts

Pineapple is a tropical fruit loaded with enzymes, antioxidants and vitamins. This helps in boosting the immune system, builds strong bones, and helps in digestion. But pineapples also come with a lot of health risks; this article will tell you about the nutrition facts and risks.

Some Interesting Facts About Pineapples

One cup of pineapple has 70 to 85 calories and provides 131 per cent of daily vitamin C needs.

Pineapple can cure a range of health conditions including diabetes and asthma.

Pineapples should be picked when it is ripe.

Pineapple is born as a result of many flowers whose fruitlets have joined together around the core.

Pineapple is a versatile fruit that can be added to smoothies, kebabs and a whole range of salads.

To make your pineapple softer and juicier, keep it at room temperature for 1 to 2 days before eating.

The nutrients found in pineapple are vitamin C, vitamin A, carbohydrates, calcium, iron, thiamin, vitamin B6, riboflavin, magnesium, manganese and other vitamins and minerals.

1 cup of fresh pineapple chunks contains 82 calories, 2 mg of sodium, 22 grams of total carbohydrates, 1 gram of protein, 131 per cent of vitamin C, 2 per cent of calcium, 2 per cent of vitamin A, and 2 per cent of iron.

Health Benefits Of Pineapple

1. Supports The Immune System

2. Good For Digestion

3. Strengthens Bones

4. Can Combat Cancer

5. Reduces Blood Clot

6. Anti-inflammatory Benefits

1. Supports The Immune System

According to the FDA, pineapple contains the recommended daily value of vitamin C. This vitamin is a water-soluble antioxidant that fights against cell damage, joint pain and heart disease. Vitamin C will boost up your immune system and fight against many diseases and infections.

2. Good For Digestion

Pineapple contains dietary fibre which is essential in keeping your intestines healthy and regulating bowel movements. This fruit contains significant amounts of an enzyme called bromelain that breaks down protein which possibly aids in digestion, according to the American Cancer Society.

3. Strengthens Bones

Pineapple contains nearly 75 per cent of the daily recommended value of manganese. This mineral is essential in developing strong bones and connective tissues. A noted study found that manganese along with other minerals may prevent osteoporosis in post-menopausal women.

4. Can Combat Cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, dietary fibre is associated with a lowered risk of colorectal cancer. Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that can help combat free radicals known to cause cancer.

5. Reduces Blood Clot

Pineapples contain bromelain, an enzyme that can help reduce excessive coagulation of the blood. This makes this fruit a great snack to have whenever you have had an injury that can increase the risk of blood clots.

6. Anti-inflammatory Benefits

One of the health benefits of pineapple is that it is well known for its anti-inflammatory benefits. This can prevent inflammation in arthritis patients.

What Are The Side Effects Of Eating Too Much Of Pineapple?

Consuming large quantities of vitamin C present in pineapples can lead to diarrhea, vomiting, heart burn, or abdominal pain. In addition, too much of bromelain can cause skin rashes, diarrhea, vomiting, and excessive menstrual bleeding.

Also, pineapples are acidic in nature, just like other citrus fruits. This may increase heartburn or reflux in people with a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Easy Ways To Incorporate Pineapple Into Your Diet

Firstly, whole pineapples should be stored at room temperature, while cut pineapple should be stored in the refrigerator. Here are some ways to add this juicy fruit into your diet.

Make a fruit salad with pineapple, strawberries, oranges and grapes.

Add pineapple to your shrimp, chicken or steak kebabas.

In your salad, for sweetness you could add pineapple slices topped with cheese and walnuts.

Have a glass of pineapple juice in the morning.

Make a salsa with mango, pineapple, and red peppers.

Also try out these easy pineapple recipes!

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: 10 Amazing Keratin-rich Foods For Hair