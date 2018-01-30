10 home remedies for shin splints

Shin splints is a term which is used for the pain that occurs in the front part of your lower leg. It is one of the most common exercise-related problems that causes severe pain in your shin bone - the large bone in your lower leg.

Shin splints occurs often as a result of overworked muscles, tendons and bone tissues of your shin bone. It is caused due to stress fracture, improper training, using worn-out shoes, flat-foot syndrome, and increased intensity of exercising.

The most common symptoms of shin splints are lower leg pain, muscle pain, weak and numb feet, swelling in the lower leg, among others. If you are suffering from unbearable pain, there are simple home remedies that can help you get rid of this condition.

Read on to know the 10 best natural home remedies for shin splints.

1. Cherry Juice

Cherries contain compounds called anthocyanins that exhibit antioxidant properties, which makes it one of the best home remedies for treating shin splints.

Drink a glass of cherry juice before an intense workout session.

2. Essential Oil The essential oil offers calming effects and helps your muscles relax when you bathe in it. Add 2 teaspoons of essential oil to the hot tub.

Soak yourself and relax for 15 to 20 minutes. 3. Ginger Root Ginger contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce the inflammation and swelling caused by shin splints. Take pieces of ginger and soak it in a bowl of hot water.

Apply this ginger compress directly to the affected area for 20 minutes. 4. Vitamin D Vitamin D foods will make your bones strong and healthy. It reduces swelling and inflammation from injuries. Consume foods such as mackerel, tuna, oranges, cheese and eggs.

5. Epsom Salt Epsom salt is also known as magnesium sulphate which possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can alleviate pain and inflammation caused by shin splints. Add Epsom salt to your bathing water.

Use this water to bathe. 6. Pickle Juice Pickle juice consists of vinegar and this makes it rich in potassium. Potassium helps in combating cramps and inflammation of the muscles. Consume pickle juice before or after an intense exercise. 7. Almonds Almonds contain natural antioxidants and possess anti-inflammatory properties, which can help in treating the inflammation and pain caused by shin splints. Soak the almonds overnight and remove the peel.

Either consume it raw or blend it into a smoothie. 8. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar is composed of acetic acid that exhibits anti-inflammatory properties, which can help treat shin splints. Add 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to a glass of water.

Add honey and drink this mixture daily. 9. Turmeric Turmeric contains curcumin that has anti-inflammatory properties and analgesic properties. Mix turmeric powder with water and form a thick paste.

Apply this paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for 20 minutes. 10. Pineapple Pineapples contain anti-inflammatory properties and analgesic properties, which is one of the best fruits to treat shin splints. You can either chew pieces of pineapple or have it as a juice.

