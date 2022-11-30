Just In
- 43 min ago 5 Subtle Non-Verbal Signs That A Male Coworker Likes You
- 1 hr ago How To Get Rid Of Bacne AKA Back Acne: Home Remedies And Tips
- 1 hr ago Dasarighatta Chowdeshwari Temple In Karnataka: History, Legend, Timings And How To Reach
- 1 hr ago World AIDS Day 2022: Can Kissing An HIV Positive Person Cause An HIV Infection?
Don't Miss
- Education UP NEET PG Extended Mop-Up Round 2022: Schedule Released At upneet.gov.in; Check Details Here
- Finance Bank Locker Charges- Here are SBI, HDFC, PNB, ICICI, AXIS and Canara Bank’s Locker Charges?
- Sports FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA to take action against Senegal for breaching rule, what will be the punishment?
- Movies Did You Know Priyanka Chopra Was Scared Before She Walked Down The Aisle On Her Wedding Day With Nick Jonas?
- News Bhagwant Mann in Gujarat, Police lathicharge on farmers outside Punjab CM's house
- Technology Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 Launch Events Called Off After The Demise Of Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin
- Automobiles Upcoming Electric Scooter, River EV Spied Testing – Newcomer Gearing Up To Dethrone Ola & Ather?
- Travel Most Popular Winter Sports In India You Can Try
3 Natural Ways To Use Pineapple For Skin Care And Hair Care
There is no doubt that pineapples are healthy and delicious tropical fruits. They are rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and enzymes that can help protect against inflammation and disease. Pineapples are typically eaten baked, grilled, or freshly cut.
A wide range of health benefits are associated with pineapple and its compounds, including improvements in digestion, immunity, and recovery from surgery [1].
What about the beauty benefits of pineapple?
Vitamin C, dead skin dissolving AHAs, and the exfoliating enzyme bromelain make pineapples a powerful combination for glowing, healthy skin. The same is true for hair, which is created by creating a healthy environment on the scalp, which promotes healthy hair growth [2][3].
Ways To Use Pineapple For Skin And Hair Care
1. Pineapple scrub for oily skin
As a chemical exfoliant, pineapple acts on the skin's surface, while gram flour absorbs excess oil. Because ground oats contain saponins, which are natural cleaners, they are a perfect addition to the gentle scrub.
Ingredients
- Gram flour
- Pineapple - mashed
- Oatmeal
Directions
- Mix gram flour with oatmeal and mashed pineapple in the blender to create a grainy scrub.
- Apply to your face and let it sit for 15 minutes.
- Do not scrub roughly - only very gently.
- Wash it off with cold water.
2. Pineapple hair mask for brittle strands
As a result of the enzymes found in pineapples, hair follicles are enriched with vital nutrients by this mask, thereby restoring damaged, brittle and dry hair. As a result, pineapples improve the thickness and elasticity of hair by providing vitamin C, which protects the hair against radical damage.
Aside from the lactic acid and proteins contained in yoghurt, these are also helpful in preventing hair loss through the healing of an irritated scalp and regulating sebum production.
Ingredients
- Pineapple
- Yoghurt
- Olive oil
Directions
- Make a smooth paste by mixing half a fresh pineapple with a few spoonfuls of yoghurt and olive oil.
- Put on a shower cap or a hot towel after massaging the mask into your hair.
- Let it sit for about 20 minutes.
- Wash off with cold water and use shampoo the next day.
3. Pineapple exfoliating mask for brighter skin
The enzymes in papaya and pineapple are commonly used in skincare treatments. Papain and bromelain are protein-dissolving enzymes that naturally break down dead skin cells, thereby maintaining their moisture content. Additionally, the honey moisturizes and soothes the skin, while its humectant properties help to reduce water loss through the epidermis.
Ingredients
- Papaya
- Pineapple
- Honey
Directions
- Mash pineapple, papaya and honey together to create a smooth paste.
- Apply to your face and let it sit for 20 minutes.
- Wash it off with lukewarm water.
- recipesSummer Drinks And Coolers: How To Prepare Pineapple Lemonade With Just 3 Ingredients
- diabetesCan People With Diabetes Include Pineapple In Their Diet?
- nutritionPineapple: Health Benefits, Nutritional Value & Ways To Eat
- recipesPineapple Banana Smoothie Recipe | Summer Fruity Delights
- diet fitnessDoes Eating Pineapple Make You Lose Weight
- diet fitness12 Best Smoothies For Weight Loss
- disorders cure10 Home Remedies For Shin Splints
- disorders cure10 Best Foods Good For Sinus Congestion
- recipesPineapple Fantasy Recipe: How To Prepare Pineapple Delicacy At Home
- recipesPineapple Gojju Recipe: How To Make Pineapple Menaskai
- nutritionThis Is Why You Need To Consume Pineapples On A Regular Basis!
- body careDifferent Ways To Include Pineapple In Your Beauty Routine