3 Natural Ways To Use Pineapple For Skin Care And Hair Care Skin Care oi-Amritha K

There is no doubt that pineapples are healthy and delicious tropical fruits. They are rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and enzymes that can help protect against inflammation and disease. Pineapples are typically eaten baked, grilled, or freshly cut.

A wide range of health benefits are associated with pineapple and its compounds, including improvements in digestion, immunity, and recovery from surgery [1].

What about the beauty benefits of pineapple?

Vitamin C, dead skin dissolving AHAs, and the exfoliating enzyme bromelain make pineapples a powerful combination for glowing, healthy skin. The same is true for hair, which is created by creating a healthy environment on the scalp, which promotes healthy hair growth [2][3].

Ways To Use Pineapple For Skin And Hair Care

1. Pineapple scrub for oily skin

As a chemical exfoliant, pineapple acts on the skin's surface, while gram flour absorbs excess oil. Because ground oats contain saponins, which are natural cleaners, they are a perfect addition to the gentle scrub.

Ingredients

Gram flour

Pineapple - mashed

Oatmeal

Directions

Mix gram flour with oatmeal and mashed pineapple in the blender to create a grainy scrub.

Apply to your face and let it sit for 15 minutes.

Do not scrub roughly - only very gently.

Wash it off with cold water.

2. Pineapple hair mask for brittle strands

As a result of the enzymes found in pineapples, hair follicles are enriched with vital nutrients by this mask, thereby restoring damaged, brittle and dry hair. As a result, pineapples improve the thickness and elasticity of hair by providing vitamin C, which protects the hair against radical damage.

Aside from the lactic acid and proteins contained in yoghurt, these are also helpful in preventing hair loss through the healing of an irritated scalp and regulating sebum production.

Ingredients

Pineapple

Yoghurt

Olive oil

Directions

Make a smooth paste by mixing half a fresh pineapple with a few spoonfuls of yoghurt and olive oil.

Put on a shower cap or a hot towel after massaging the mask into your hair.

Let it sit for about 20 minutes.

Wash off with cold water and use shampoo the next day.

3. Pineapple exfoliating mask for brighter skin

The enzymes in papaya and pineapple are commonly used in skincare treatments. Papain and bromelain are protein-dissolving enzymes that naturally break down dead skin cells, thereby maintaining their moisture content. Additionally, the honey moisturizes and soothes the skin, while its humectant properties help to reduce water loss through the epidermis.

Ingredients

Papaya

Pineapple

Honey

Directions

Mash pineapple, papaya and honey together to create a smooth paste.

Apply to your face and let it sit for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 21:05 [IST]