does eating pineapple make you lose weight

Do you want to stay fit and healthy? Do you want to see positive effects on your weight loss regimen? Fortunately, there are many foods that are certified as weight loss foods.

But, eating the right kind of foods during your weight loss plan is important. One of them is pineapple, as it will help you achieve your weight loss goal. You must be thinking how are pineapples good for weight loss? Pineapples contain high amounts of fibre and are low in calories, which can make you lose weight.

Some studies show that pineapple may aid in reducing body fat. It is because they contain multiple vitamins and minerals and enzymes that contribute to a healthy weight loss process.

Pineapple Contains Bromelain

Bromelain is a proteolytic enzyme that helps break down proteins and exists in the stem and the juice of a pineapple. Bromelain is considered good for digestion. A proper digestive system will improve your health in many ways.

Pineapple Has Vitamin C Some studies have linked the connection between vitamin C with increased fat metabolism. Vitamin C plays a major role in the synthesis of carnitine. Carnitine is an amino acid that is responsible for the transportation of fatty acids. Calorie Content The pineapple fruit provides fibre, vitamins and minerals. A cup of pineapple contains 83 calories. A cup of canned pineapple has 79 calories. But ensure you don't buy canned pineapple that has heavy syrup in it. It may add on to the extra calories. Energy Density In Pineapples Is Low Foods that are low in energy density help effectively in weight loss. Pineapples are low in energy density and are high in fibre, which will help keep your stomach full for a longer period of time. Add pineapples to low-fat yogurt and eat them as a snack or you can make pineapple salsa for dinner. Benefits Of Pineapples Pineapples possess fibre, which is particularly good for the abdomen. They normalize blood sugar levels and this helps to curb appetite, which aids in effective weight loss, according to the Harvard School of Public Health. Ditch The Pineapple Juice Pineapple juice has two types of simple sugars, glucose and fructose. The latter one causes weight gain. So, drinking a lot of pineapple juice offers little satiation, combined with the effects of fructose. This may make you consume excess calories. It is better that you eat the whole fruit than drinking the fruit juice.

