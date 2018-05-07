Top Pineapple Recipes | Easy Pineapple Recipes

Pineapple is also known as one of the best tropical fruits, as it lends us a splash of freshness with its unique fusion of sweet and sour flavours, coupled with a soft texture. Pineapple recipes add a scoop of sunshine to your food platter. For our top pineapple recipes, we have accumulated recipes both from sweet and savoury cuisines. Read on to find out some of the easy pineapple recipes.

Morning Boosters

Pineapple has an array of nutritional benefits. Thus, adapting this in a morning juice or smoothie recipe can lend you a number of vitamins and minerals right at the start of your day. Moreover, pineapple is known to contain anti-inflammatory properties. Hence, it can rejuvenate your mind and give you a fresh start to the day.

Breakfast Jam

Coming up with interesting breakfast recipes for your kids can be troublesome. Simply replace your regular jam with a pineapple jam recipe and get a breakfast platter that your kids will not complain about.

Savoury Delicacies

When it comes to savoury dishes, one might not consider a sweet fruit like pineapple, as it has a strong pungent flavour with a tinge bit of sweetness. But using pineapple in a savoury dish does not just oomph up the flavour of the dish by contributing unique flavours, but also endows the dish by a number of nutrients such as vitamin C, manganese, etc.

All About Desserts

We all have a special place in our heart for fruity delights, they are light, refreshing and summer-friendly. For our top pineapple recipes, we have shared our favourite pineapple-dessert recipe which is super easy to make and super yummy to satiate all your sweet cravings. Scroll down below to check out our top pineapple recipes and tell us which one will you be making this week.

To get an instant energy boost at the start of your day, add this healthy pineapple banana smoothie to your breakfast. This contains a number of vitamins like A or C along with dietary fibres and minerals like manganese and potassium.

Add a little scoop of sunshine to your breakfast platter to make the starting meal of your day a rejuvenating one. We keep going back to this recipe for it being so nutritious and tasty at the same time. On top of that, this jam recipe can be made in couple of minutes instantly and can be saved for even a month, if preserved in an air-tight jar.

To add a fresh flavour quotient to your main-course meal, try this pineapple gojju as a refreshing side dish. This south Indian dish has a coconut-based gravy and can be made within half an hour.

Pineapple fantasy refers to a light and soothing dessert, perfect for the summer time. Layered with bread, pineapple crush, peanuts, honey and topped with a delicious hung-curd cream, this recipe will give you enough reasons to come back to this, time and again.

Beat the summer heat with this soothing fruit custard recipe. Prepared with the goodness of various fruits like pineapple and mango, this custard recipe will be in your favourite dessert list once you get your hands on it.

