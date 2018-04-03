Top Curd Recipes | Easy Curd Recipes For Summer | Top Dahi Recipes

When we talk about Indian cuisine, the usage of curd in our cuisine is extensive. Curd or dahi has acquired a steady territory in every kind of cuisine for reasons more than one. We love curd evidently because it helps us in digesting food and lends us a high content of protein and Vitamin A. Thus, curd-based recipes are renowned for being the healthiest of the lot, after a spicy or heavy meal. A soothing curd recipe is exactly what you need to balance out the meal.

Our top curd recipes vary from main-course to desserts, as it can be employed in any kind of a recipe and cater you to a delectable yet healthy meal. Curd has a soft texture on its own and this ingredient functions by extracting the flavours from various veggies. The soft blend of dahi syncs perfectly with almost anything you may place it with; for instance, to prepare mint-curd dip, just add on fresh fruits and churn curd along with mint! And voilà, you get an extremely delicious mint-curd dip, which is a healthy and soothing dip to go with your appetizer platter, especially in the months of summer!

For savoury dishes, dahi has a special place in North Indian cuisine. Dahi bhindi, dahi aloo, dahi fish, etc., are only to name a few. In South Indian cuisines, curd has found its way to breakfast dishes as well as main-course fiestas. The result is a perfect emblem of rice and curd, laced with almonds and coriander leaves, yum!

For our top curd recipes, we have accumulated easy curd recipes from North to South and we believe some of them will surely make a permanent place in your summer recipe list. Take a look at these top dahi recipes and let us know about your favourite dahi recipe.

