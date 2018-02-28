10 Simple Home Remedies For Neck Pain

Are you most often suffering from neck pain? Neck pain can be caused by an injury, or a poor posture that results in sharp or dull ache in the neck and shoulder.

The neck, also referred as the cervical spine is a complex structure. The structures inside the neck include arteries, skin, muscles, thyroid gland, lymph nodes and veins. So, if there are problems with any of these structures, it will cause neck pain.

There are a variety of reasons that can cause neck pain like muscle tension and strain due to long working hours at the desk, sleeping in a bad position and jerking the neck during exercise. Other causes might be due to nutritional deficiencies, cervical spondylosis, nerve compression, etc.

If you have a severe neck pain, you can check with your doctor. However, if your neck pain is caused by poor posture or exercise, you can try these simple home remedies for neck pain.

1. Exercises For Neck Pain

Certain neck exercises can bring relief from a neck pain. Doing flexible exercises will reduce the stiffness in your neck.

Nod your head slowly forward and backward and from one side to the other.

Repeat this exercise for 15 minutes every few hours till the stiffness goes away.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar has powerful anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants that can relieve neck pain faster. Soak a towel in apple cider vinegar and place it in the affected area of the neck.

Leave it on for a few hours and repeat this daily. 3. Hydrotherapy Hydrotherapy is another effective home remedy to cure neck pain. It is done by standing under a shower so that the force of the water can reduce the pain in the affected area. In the shower target the neck area with lukewarm water for four minutes.

Switch to cold water for 60 seconds.

Repeat this five times. 4. Essential Oils Essential oils like peppermint oil, basil oil and lavender oil works best for treating neck pain. These oils contain anti-inflammatory properties and have a soothing effect on the muscles. Make a blend of all the essential oils mentioned above.

Mix a few drops of warm olive oil.

Massage this oil on the neck for a few minutes. 5. Hot Oil Massage Hot oil massage is another effective remedy for treating neck pain.

Gently massaging the neck area will improve the blood flow and reduce the pain. Warm up a tablespoon of mustard oil or coconut oil.

Massage your neck with it for a couple of minutes. 6. Ice Pack Ice is one of the easiest home remedies for neck pain as the cold temperature will lower the inflammation and alleviate pain. Put some crushed iced cubes in a towel.

Wrap it up properly and place it on the affected area

Leave it on for 15 minutes and do this every 3 hours. 7. Turmeric Turmeric is another wonderful spice for treating neck pain. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can fight off inflammation and reduce swelling. Mix a teaspoon of turmeric powder in a glass of milk.

Heat this mixture and allow it to cool.

Add few drops of honey.

Drink this twice a day. 8. Epsom Salt Epsom salt contains magnesium which aids in regulating multiple enzymes in the body. It also improves blood circulation and reduces muscle tension and stress. Fill your bath-tub with warm water and add epsom salt to it.

Soak yourself in it for 10-15 minutes. 9. Cayenne Pepper Cayenne pepper contains a compound called capsaicin which has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that aid in reducing neck pain. Add a teaspoon of cayenne pepper powder to two tablespoons of warm olive oil.

Mix it and apply it on the neck area. 10. Ginger Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that improves blood circulation in the neck area. Cut a piece of ginger and add it to a cup of boiling water.

Strain the water and add honey to it.

Drink the ginger tea daily for a few days.

