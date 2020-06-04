10 Natural Treatments And Home Remedies For Psoriasis Relief

1. Apple Cider Vinegar Some anecdotal evidence suggests that apple cider vinegar may treat scalp psoriasis by soothing burning sensation and itching. Its antimicrobial property also combats many types of skin infections. [1] Try not to use the vinegar in open wounds. What to do: Mix equal proportions of apple cider vinegar and water and apply in the affected areas. Rinse the area with water after some time. If it burns so much, stop using.

2. Fish Oil Fish oil, also known as omega-3 fatty acids is an important nutrient found in fishes such as tuna, sardines and mackerel. In a placebo-controlled study conducted on 18 patients with severe plaque psoriasis, it was found that fish oil with UVB therapy has the efficiency to improve the condition better than olive oil with UVB. [2] What to do: Eat fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids. You can also take omega-3 supplement but remember to consult a doctor before its usage.

3. Vitamin D Sunlight is a great source of vitamin D. Foods such as orange, milk, mushroom, yoghurt and soy milk are naturally rich in this essential vitamin. A study talks about people who have taken oral vitamin D and shown 88 per cent improvement in their psoriasis condition. [3] What to do: Soak yourself in midday sunlight for around 5-10 minutes. If your skin can tolerate it, increase the exposure time slowly. Consume foods rich in vitamin D and go for its supplements after proper consultation.

4. Tea Tree Oil Tea tree oil has potent anti-inflammatory properties. The presence of terpinen-4-ol in the oil, obtained from the tea tree leaves, bark and branches, act as an active agent against psoriasis. This shows the antipsoriasis activity of tea tree oil. [4] What to do: Mix 2-3 drops of the oil with some water. Apply it in the affected area at night and wash in the morning. You can also mix the oil with some carrier oil, allow the area to dry and wash away after some time. Shampoos containing tea tree oil are also a good option for scalp psoriasis.

5. Oats Colloidal oatmeal (CO) is a powdered form of oat grain which is considered an emollient that soothes and softens the skin. A study says about the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant property of CO against skin scaling, dryness, itchiness and roughness, all are the symptoms of psoriasis. [5] What to do: Mix colloidal oats in lukewarm water in your bathtub. Soak yourself in the water for some time. Using CO-based lotion is also a good way to reduce psoriasis symptoms.

6. Turmeric Curcumin is the main ingredient in turmeric. It is considered a safe and an effective option to treat psoriasis naturally. Curcumin possesses anti-inflammatory properties and as psoriasis is a chronic inflammation of the skin, it inhibits the proliferation of psoriatic cells. Also, the antioxidant nature of the compound helps reduce psoriatic lesions by reducing the oxidative stress in the body. [6] What to do: Include turmeric in larger amount in your meals. You can also go for curcumin supplements after a suggestion from a doctor.

7. Chili Pepper (Capsaicin) Capsaicin is the main active compound in chili pepper. A study was carried out on 44 patients with psoriatic lesions. Topical capsaicin was applied to their psoriasis affected areas for six weeks. In the result, patients have shown greater improvement. The burning, stinging and redness of the skin diminished upon continued usage of the compound and treated psoriasis symptoms. [7] What to do: Apply capsaicin-based creams or lotions to the affected areas. Include more chili pepper in your diet. Applying chili pepper directly on your skin can give you a burning sensation. Therefore, apply the same in little amount and avoid applying on cracked skin.

8. Aloe Vera Aloe vera gel has calming and soothing activity. In a placebo-controlled study, aloe vera extract cream had cured 25 out of 30 patients who were having plaque psoriasis and other related symptoms. The gel was applied three times a day for five continuous days maximum for four weeks. [8] What to do: Apply aloe vera directly on the skin. Also, consider aloe vera based creams with around 0.5 per cent of the extract.

9. Neem Neem has potent anti-inflammatory properties. Clinical studies based on neem shows that drug made from the aqueous extract of neem leaves is effective in treating uncomplicated psoriasis. [9] What to do: Use neem oil to treat psoriasis symptoms. Mix it with water or carrier oil and apply on the affected area. Wash it after some time. You can also grind the leaves and apply on the skin. Make sure the skin is not cracked or have open wounds.

10. Epsom Salt In a non-scientific study, epsom salt has shown effectiveness in treating psoriasis due to the presence of magnesium. The study says that full body bathing in epsom salt water for around two minutes for seven days has improved the psoriasis skin conditions. [10] The study was published on a commercial website based on people experience. What to do: Soak yourself in a bathtub filled with warm water andepsom salt.