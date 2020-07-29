Genius Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar To Get Beautiful And Flawless Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

To get the skin of your dreams, it is the best idea to exhaust your available options before moving to the expensive products and treatments. Yes, we are talking about the readily available kitchen ingredients that can even luxury skincare products a run for their money, specifically apple cider vinegar.

Apple cider vinegar is a common kitchen ingredient that is known for its health benefits and its ability to improve your scalp and hair health. For all the glory associated with this golden liquid, we still underestimate its potential to give you the best-looking skin.

Now the question that arises is what are the benefits of apple cider vinegar for skin and how you can to get flawless skin.

We have listed top 5 ways apple cider vinegar can be beneficial for your skin. But before that, let's take a brief look at why apple cider vinegar is so good for your skin.

Why Apple Cider Is Great For Your Skin Apple cider vinegar is a treasure-trove for your skin. But, what makes it so special? Let's find out! Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and antifungal properties that kills all the germs and bacteria on your skin to boost the skin rejuvenation process and a major hit for treating skin conditions such as eczema and extreme dryness. In short, apple cider vinegar make your skin clear, soft and smooth.[1][2]

Acetic acid present in apple cider vinegar helps to improve the skin's natural barrier and also restores the pH level of the skin.[3]

Apple cider vinegar has strong antiseptic properties that help to heal the skin faster. That is why it is so effective in treating sunburns. The antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties of apple cider vinegar also helps to tone your skin and balance the excessive sebum production in the skin making it a wonderful remedy for oily skin.

Apple cider vinegar also contains alpha-hydroxy acid(AHAs) that are proven to be a therapeutic agent for the skin and have been used to rejuvenate the skin to beat signs of skin ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.[4][5]

Apple cider vinegar is a mild exfoliant for the skin. It removes dirt and grime from your skin, unclogging your skin pores and treating stubborn skin issues such as acne, blemishes and pimples. How To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Skin Before we move on to how you can use apple cider vinegar, you should know that apple cider vinegar is not supposed to be used directly to the skin. It is vital to always dilute the apple cider vinegar before application. If you have sensitive skin, it is probably better to do a 24-hour patch test to see if apple cider vinegar irritates your skin. 1. As The Best Face Wash Ever Washing your face everyday with apple cider vinegar solution keeps your cleans your pores thoroughly by pulling out all the grime leaving you with a healthy and glowing skin. Mix a table spoon of apple cider vinegar with ¼th cup of lukewarm water. Use it to cleanse your face every morning. Pimple Marks Giving You Sleepless Nights? Know How To Remove Pimple Marks Effectively 2. To Heal Sunburns Sunburns can be pretty difficult to deal with. All the pain and discomfort makes your wish that you would taken proper sun-protection measures. While that is a great lesson for the next time you go in the sun, applying apple cider vinegar can provide relief from sunburn's pain. Mix ½ cup of apple cider vinegar with 4 cups of water. Dip a soft and clean washcloth in this solution and use it to gently massage the sunburnt skin. Use this remedy everyday until your skin heals. 3. To Get Rid Of Acne Apple cider vinegar is the perfect solution to get rid of the stubborn acne that gives you nightmares and makes your conscious. To get rid of acne, mix 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with 2 tablespoons of water. Use a cotton pad to apply the diluted solution to the affected areas. Wait for 10 minutes before washing it off using lukewarm water. Use this remedy daily for faster result. 4. To Tone Your Skin The astringent properties of apple cider vinegar makes it a great toner for the skin. Mix 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with 2 tablespoons of water. Add a few drops of lavender essential oil or tea tree oil in the solution. Apply it to your face using a cotton pad. Leave it on for 3-5 minutes before rinsing it off using cold water. You skin will feel tighter and brighter immediately. Anti-Ageing Tips To Look Younger 5. As An Anti-ageing Treatment We want to push signs of skin ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles as far in the future as possible. Well, with regular usage of diluted apple cider vinegar, you might be able to just do that. Dilute 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with 3 tablespoons of water. Apply it to your skin using a cotton pad. Rinse your skin thoroughly after about 5 minutes and pat dry. Using this everyday will help delaying skin ageing.