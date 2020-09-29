Extremely Simple And Effective Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Hair Growth Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Who doesn't want long, luscious and strong hair? Everyone. After all, hair is an important factor in determining our appearance. A change in our hair in an instant refreshes our look. It comes a no surprise then that we always dream about healthy and lustrous hair. But, this isn't an easy feat to achieve.

Factors such a pollution, exposure to the harmful rays of the sun, chemical build-up, lifestyles habits and lack of proper care can leave you with issues such as dandruff and unhealthy scalp. These issues eventually lead to hair fall and stunted hair growth. This is a hole from which finding your way back can be extremely difficult. Don't worry, we have got your back.

Apple cider vinegar is an easily available ingredient that is the most effective solution to your problem of hair growth. Tried, tested and trusted by many women across the globe, apple cider vinegar won't disappoint you.

So, here are three extremely simple and super-effective ways to use apple cider vinegar to boost your hair growth. But first, let's find out why apple cider vinegar helps.

Why Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Hair Growth?

What makes apple cider vinegar so effective to boost hair growth is its ability to cleanse your scalp and hair.

Build-up in the scalp is one of the major reason for stunted hair growth. The build-up clogs the hair follicles and makes it difficult for your hair to grow. Apple cider vinegar effectively removes this build-up, balances the pH of your scalp and refreshes it. With a clean scalp, you will see an improvement in your rate of hair growth.

Another major reason for slow or stunted hair growth is dandruff. Dandruff is a serious condition that can cause many hair issues, including stunted hair growth. Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial properties that fight the dandruff-causing bacteria and prevents it from spreading.[1] Citric acid present in apple cider vinegar has antioxidant properties that target oxidative stress and free radicals to improve scalp health and improve hair growth.[2]

Additionally, malic acid present in apple cider vinegar has antiseptic properties that heal the scalp and prevent any possible infections, keeping your scalp healthy which contributes to hair growth. Isn't apple cider vinegar amazing?

Let's now move on to how you can use apple cider vinegar to boost hair growth.

How To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Hair Growth

1. Apple cider vinegar rinse Apple cider vinegar rinse is one of the most popular ways of tapping into the goodness of this amazing ingredient. And for good reason. Thoroughly rinsing your hair after a hair wash is all you need to condition your hair and give your hair follicles the much-needed boost. What you need 4 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 cups of water Method of use Dilute the apple cider vinegar by adding it to the water.

After your are done shampooing, rinse your scalp and hair with this apple cider vinegar solution.

Leave it on for about a minute.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. How To Wash Your Hair To Promote Hair Growth 2. Apple cider vinegar shampoo We promised you that these remedies are going to be extremely simple. Well, you can't get simpler than this. Adding the apple cider vinegar to your regular shampoo deep cleanses your scalp and boosts hair growth. What you need Shampoo, as needed

½ tsp apple cider vinegar Method of use Dampen your hair.

Add the apple cider vinegar to your regular shampoo. You can decrease the quantity of the apple cider vinegar.

Apply the apple cider vinegar-infused shampoo to your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Massage your scalp for a good 5 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 3. Apple cider vinegar, banana and tea tree oil This is a power packed remedy ideal for even the stubborn hair. Banana acts a conditioner for your hair ad protects your hair from further damage. Potassium, natural oil and vitamins present in banana helps to improve skin elasticity and thus prevents hair breakage [3]. Tea tree oil has strong antibacterial properties that lift the bacteria and excess build-up off your scalp and cleanses it thoroughly to improve hair growth.[4] What you need ½ tsp apple cider vinegar

1 ripe banana

4-5 drops of tea tree oil Method of use In a bowl, mash the banan into pulp.

Add apple cider vinegar and tea tree oil to it.

Mix it well until you get a smooth, lump-free paste.

Apple this paste on your scalp.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water and a mild shampoo.