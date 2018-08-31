Lose Weight Or Lose Fat: Which Is More Important?

If you think losing weight and losing fat mean the same, you need to know that there is a major difference between the two. Just because there is a lack of understanding about the difference between the two, many people are unable to achieve their desired goals when it comes to getting the perfect physique according to them.

Your weight comprises of the mass of your bones, muscles, organs as well as the water content your body. So weight loss includes losing the weight of all these components. Fat loss, on the other hand, means shedding the fat stored in your body.

Facts About Body Weight & Weight Loss

Losing weight doesn't necessarily makes a person fit or healthy. The health of a person depends on the fat content of his or her body. The body weight majorly comprises the mass of the water our body stores. Carbohydrates have the ability to bind with our body's water content and cause weight gain. Hence consuming lower levels of carbs can aid in weight loss.

At times weight loss can lead to losing muscle mass which in turn lowers your body's metabolic rate and trigger weight gain instead. It is very crucial for overweight people to work out properly to shed weight and get in shape, but they should focus more on fat loss and do the right exercises which shouldn't affect them adversely.

What's The Right Way To Lose Fats?

The key to achieving your goal in the right way is by including cardio exercises along with strength exercises in your workout regime.

If you do only cardio exercises for weight loss, it will result in muscle loss and also end up leaving skinny fat. It ends up affecting the body adversely by depleting the body's strength and fitness level. It will also lower your body's metabolic rate and reduce your muscle mass.

On the other hand, if you want to lose the unwanted fats from your body you need to include weight training along with cardio and proper sleep. This will help in increasing your body's fitness level and strength. This workout regime will help you restructure your body properly by making you lose only fats and not muscles, it will enhance your metabolic rate as well.

Shedding Weight The Right Way

Don't lose weight due to dehydration:

Your weight reduces if you remain dehydrated, but this is not really weight loss; the fats you should be burning still remains in your body. Losing weight due to dehydration is not even a permanent way to lose weight. The muscle in your body will shrivel due to the lack of moisture.

Burn fats by gaining muscle:

The best way to lose fats from your body is through strength training. Strength training helps you gain muscle and aid in shedding weight at the same time. Doing just cardio exercises is not enough, if you stop doing cardio you will regain the bulk you lost.

Get healthy by losing fats:

The best way to get rid of the fats in your body is by weight lifting. To stay safe and achieve your goal of losing weight and building muscles effectively you should get a trainer to guide you in doing the strength training the right way without getting injured.

Right diet is the key to gain muscle mass:

A proper diet consisting of the right amount of calories and nutrients is really crucial for you when you are trying to prevent muscle loss. Eat according to the activity level as well as your body's size. Include all sorts of fruits and veggies, legumes, whole grains, tubers, dairy & meat in your diet.