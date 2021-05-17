Miss Universe 2021: Miss India Adline Castelino Is The 3rd Runner-Up; Take A Look At Her Stunning Outfits Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Miss India Adline Castelino became the third runner-up at the 69th Miss Universe while Miss Mexico Andrea Meza won the crown. Born in Kuwait City, Adline Castelino represented India and gave a moving answer when asked by the CEO of Arena Del Rio, Tatyana Orozco that should countries lockdown due to Covid-19 despite the strain on their economies or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates. To which Miss India replied, 'Good evening Universe, well, coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now. I have realized something very important that nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones and you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand-in-hand and produce something that will work with the economy. Thank you.'

She also wore stunning outfits at the contest and looked gorgeous at each occasion. The ethnic outfit of hers particularly won the social media for the netizens loved the way how gracefully she carried her maximalist outfit. But she looked equally amazing in her short embellished dress. We have decoded some of her outfits from the Miss Universe 2021 contest, which took place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida (USA).

Adline Castelino's Glittery Blue Dress

Miss India Adline Castelino had everyone's attention with her embellished blue dress, which she wore the preliminary opening. Her sleeveless jewel-toned dress was designed by Sherri Hill and Adline looked smart in this attire of hers. She paired her dress with nude-toned heels, which were from the label, Jojo Bragais. She accessorised her look with large hoops, and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She upped her look with smokey kohl and the side-parted tresses completed her look.

Adline Castelino's Shimmering Golden Gown

Adline Castelino gave us a golden moment with this outfit of hers that was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. She wore a sleeveless golden embellished gown that was enhanced by sheer accents and textural tones. The gown was elaborately done and featured a side slit. She teamed her dress with complementing shimmering golden heels, which went well with her attire. Her dazzling earrings came from Joolry. The makeup was marked by natural pink lip shade and pink cheekbones. The side-swept wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Ishan Singh

Adline Castelino's Chic Separates

For one of the photoshoots, Miss India Adline Castelino wore chic separates with a mask, and she was styled by Bharat Gupta. She wore a cropped top that was pristine white in colour and featured sheer puffed sleeves. She teamed her statement top with a denim skirt that was accentuated by a zipper and slit. The skirt was also enhanced by metallic tones and her skirt came from The House of Exotique. She paired her attire with glittering golden sandals and spruced up her look with dainty earrings. Adline Castelino wore a mask from Invisi Smart, which was the official PPE sponsor for Miss Universe. The mask had the country's name on it. The makeup was highlighted by smokey kohl and the softly-curled tresses completed her look.

Adline Castelino's Exquisite Pink Saree

At the Miss Universe 2021 stage, Miss India Adline Castelino also gave us a traditional moment with her exquisite pink saree that was designed by Shravan Kummar. It was a six-yard saree that was inspired by the national flower of India - lotus. Speaking about the saree of Adline Castelino, Shravan Kumar revealed, "Saree is the most beautiful 6-yard sheer, I think it is magical it covers our culture beautifully. It took me and my artisans more than 5 months to weave the saree. The colour of national flower & the aura of women has inspired me to design this costume. The motifs all over the saree are the description of a peacock eye. This quintessential yard of elegance is a glowing tribute to magic flowing out of the deft hands off the Nakshabandhas, the supreme Master of Art and their age-old hand weaving skills. I am happy and proud that Adline has carried the outfit so well empowering the true essence of an Indian women on the universal stage." The border and palla of her saree symbolised the 300-year-old Pichwai art form. She also wore a sheer pink dupatta that partly covered her bun hairdo and featured gold-embellished border. Not just her saree, the heavy gold and emerald jewellery from Curio Cottage also spruced up her look. The makeup was highlighted by bronzer and pink tones. Adline was a vision to behold in her saree.

Adline Castelino's Floral Gown

Between sponsor shoots, Adline Castelino also went for a self-photoshoot, where she flaunted a lovely floral gown that was oh so twirl-worthy. Well, she took to her Instagram feed to reveal, 'Makes me want to twirl 🤍❤️💚.' The gown was by Samant Chauhan and it was an off-shouldered dress with a structured silhouette. The outfit was accentuated by textured leaves and floral patterns on the white base, which made her attire eye-catching. The contemporary stylish danglers came from Antarez Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant red lip shade and bronzer cheekbones. The eye makeup was light with kohl and the bun completed her look.

So, which outfit look of Miss India Adline Castelino's did you like the most? Let us know that.