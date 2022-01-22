Just In
- 29 min ago What Does It Mean To Have Placenta Previa Or Low Lying Placenta? Symptoms, Causes And Treatments
- 4 hrs ago 9 Face Oils To Fight Off Winter Dry Skin
- 4 hrs ago Nano Bubbles In Blood Of Covid Patients Could Treat, Prevent Infection With Coronavirus Variants
- 7 hrs ago Bollywood Actress Alaya F Sets The Mood For The Weekend In Style: PICS
Don't Miss
- Sports Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu enters final as Kosetskaya retires hurt during semifinal contest
- Movies Lata Mangeshkar's Spokesperson Asks Fans Not To Give Wind To False News
- News UP elections: 23 Muslims, 10 SC candidates in second list of BSP candidates
- Technology Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications Leaked; Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Tipped
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In South India In Winter Of 2022
- Finance Yes Bank Q3 Profit Rises 77 Percent To Rs 266 Crore
- Automobiles Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition Will Soon Come To India: No Mechanical Updates
- Education RSMSSB Admit Card 2022 Released For Fireman, AFO Exam At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Here
Urvashi Rautela Sets New Sleepwear Street Style Trend
Urvashi Rautela who is a Bollywood youngest superstar has paved her way in the industry because of her hard work and dedication. Urvashi is one of those personalities that has made India proud of her achievements and great deeds. With her breathtaking look and extraordinary appeal, this international actress has always fascinated all of her lovers.
Some of the Bollywood divas have proved that they don't need any back support to carve out a niche for themselves. Their talents and personality are enough to show their worth in the industry. One such name of our industry is Urvashi Rautela. She is one of those Bollywood actresses who have achieved a name for herself not only nationally but internationally making India proud.
Urvashi is defiantly the trendsetter, and the actress has yet again established a new fashion trend by making a fashion sleepwear street style the actress recently brought this trend onto the limelight when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport the actress opted for a pink street style sleepwear where the actress opted for a pink Urvashi Rautela could be seen donning a pink satin attire. It was a simple yet stylish co-ord set. In addition to that, the actress tied her hair in a high pony and completed her look with sunglasses and black mules. The actress looked sassy and classy at the same time setting out fashion goals and setting a new trend which really became the talk of the town.
On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was one of the youngest judges in the history of Miss Universe as she was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, actress also bagged appreciation for her international song Versace Baby alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.
Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio studios 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller "Black Rose" along with the Hindi remake of "Thiruttu Payale 2".
Urvashi Rautela will be making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana. The actress has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.
- healthCOVID-19: Urvashi Rautela Launches India's First Saliva-Based COVID Home Test Kit - Angcard
- make up tipsUrvashi Rautela’s Glam Makeup And Twisted Hairstyle Make For A Complete Flawless Wedding Look
- bollywood wardrobeFilmfare Awards: Nora Fatehi And Urvashi Rautela Stun Us With Their Stunning Looks In Glittering Gowns
- make up tipsBest Beauty Moments From 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021
- hair careEk Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si: Urvashi Rautela’s Messy Side Braid In The Recreated Version Is A Must-Try Hairstyle
- hair careOn Urvashi Rautela’s Birthday, 4 Best Wedding Perfect Hairstyles From Her Instagram
- bollywood wardrobeAirport Fashion: From Ethnic To Western To Formal, B-Town Divas Have Fashion Goals For Us For Different Events
- make up tipsUrvashi Rautela Nails Bold Make-up Look As She Graces The Cover Of An International Magazine
- hair careLooking For Perfect Hairstyles To Flaunt This Wedding Season? Urvashi Rautela Has Got You Covered!
- make up tipsUrvashi Rautela Flaunts Blue And Pink Eye Make-Up Look, Which One Did You Like More?
- bollywood wardrobeUrvashi Rautela Turns ‘Black Rose’ In A Red And Black Saree For Her Upcoming Film’s Poster Look
- bollywood wardrobeUrvashi Rautela’s Modern Take On 90s Fashion In Sequin Dress And Ribbons Disappoints!