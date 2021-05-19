Miss India Adline Castelino Looks Smart In A Chic Pantsuit As She Is Back In Town Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Adline Castelino, who was the third runner-up at the Miss Universe contest, returned to India and she was all-smiles as she posed for paparazzi holding the country's flag. She looked smart in her pantsuit and exuded boss lady vibes. We have decoded her ensemble and look for you for some fashion inspiration.

Adline wore a suit that was accentuated by structured silhouette. It featured a crisp jacket with a navy-blue lapel and matching pants. Her attire was enhanced by jacquard fabric, which added to the understated metallic touch. Her pantsuit was adorned with intricate floral accents and she teamed her ensemble with pointed maroon pumps, which went well with her attire. Her accessories game was minimal but statement. Adline Castelino flaunted a striking diamond ring, which also had our attention.

She wore another important accessory and that was the mask. It was a black toned mask with the words, Miss Universe India stitched on it. The nails were painted glossy pink and the makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Adline Castelino looked gorgeous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.