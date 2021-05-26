From Adline Castelino To Katrina Kaif, This Doll Artist Is Replicating The Fashion Looks Of Divas In His Dolls Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Making of dolls of celebrities has emerged as quite a trend and speaking in this regard, the Sri Lankan artist, Nigeshan has been creating dolls inspired by the divas in the film industry. He recently won the social media with his Adline Castelino-doll. Adline Castelino secured the third runner-up position at the Miss Universe 2021 contest and for the costume round, the Miss India-Universe wore a resplendent pink saree adorned with peacock motifs and golden zari work. Her saree was designed by Shravan Kummar and she was a vision to behold in her saree. Nigeshan via his Instagram page NIGYDOLLS showed us how tastefully he replicated Adline Castelino's saree, with his doll flaunting the costume. Adline Castelino was impressed and shared the artist's post. Well, if you scroll through his Instagram page, you will notice that Nigeshan has created dolls inspired by a number of actors from the Indian film industry. We have decoded some of the dolls dressed in costumes, which will leave you speechless.

Madhuri Dixit's Kalank Look

As he wished Madhuri Dixit on her birthday, he also showed his followers the doll of the dancing queen. He re-created the Kalank orange costume-moment of Madhuri Dixit from the movie's song Tabaah Ho Gaye. We were stunned to see that the doll was dressed in the exact costume, which Madhuri wore for the song. Not only, the orange costume was on-point, but the doll artist also gave attention to the minute details including the embellishments on the attire and jewellery such as maangtikka, earrings, and bangles. The pink lip shade also added to the effect. And the graceful dance pose of Madhuri Dixit was also replicated. Just wow!

Anushka Sharma's Diwali Party Lehenga

When Bollywood's festive occasions were grand, pre-covid, Anushka Sharma made a mark with her Sabyasachi lehenga that she wore for Anil Kapoor's Diwali Bash. The Pari actress wore a lehenga from the designer's Charbagh collection, and her attire was about monuments-inspired motifs, multi-hues in bold shades including orange, purple, icy-blue, and yellow. Her blouse contrasted the skirt with black floral threadwork. She completed her look with a dupatta. Coming to the doll, her skirt looked so similar and the blouse was also beautifully done. The way the dupatta was pinned on the doll, the heavy choker, elaborate earrings, and most of all ponytail could have easily reminded us of Anushka Sharma's maximalist fashion moment even without the reference image of Anushka.

Nora Fatehi's O Saki Saki Song Look

All most a month ago, Nora Fatehi's song O Saki Saki crossed the 1 billion mark on YouTube and with the news in perspective, the artist's page on Instagram gave us an exact doll-replica of Nora Fatehi in the song. Nora Fatehi's wore a halter mirror-work blouse and the doll was also dressed in a similar embellished halter blouse. Not only that, the artist in his doll also replicated the heavy and intricate earrings, the striking nose stud, the belly stud, the rose flower, and the side-swept long voluminous tresses. But if you thought that the designer replicated only Nora Fatehi's look, you are wrong. On the contrary, NIGYDOLLS also got the yellow mood-lighting right in the backdrop.

Samantha Akkineni's Saree Doll

The doll-artist Nigeshan has not only replicated resplendent outfits of the divas in his dolls but has also opted for some simple looks. For instance, the doll designer surprised us with his pretty doll inspired by the Family Man actress Samantha Akkineni. Samantha wore an ivory saree with black border and the blouse of her saree was enhanced by orange and black hues. She also wore an intricate choker, flaunted a tiny bindi, sported pink lip colour, and completed her look with puffed side-braid. The doll that Nigeshan created exactly featured the hues of Samantha Akkineni's saree and even the choker, bindi, lip shade, and side-braid of the doll were on-point. This was perfection!

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Look At A Wedding

Remember Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first official couple moment together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception? The couple grabbed the headlines with Ranbir looking dapper in a white traditional jacket look and Alia stunning in the lime-green lehenga set by Sabyasachi. NIGYDOLLS gave us the ultimate couple doll moment with their dolls inspired by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt respectively. Ranbir Kapoor's doll was dressed in white full-sleeved traditional jacket and even the similar beard look was given to Ranbir-inspired doll. Meanwhile, Alia's Bhatt doll was also dressed in green-hued lehenga with the embellished border that Alia's attire also featured. Alia's maangtikka and choker look in the doll was also not missed out. The dolls were meticulously done.

Deepika And Ranveer's Reception Moment

The doll-artist has not only re-created the celeb couple looks but with his dolls, has also highlighted the significant moments and special pictures that had won the social media. Rewinding a bit, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave the shutterbugs a heartwarming couple moment at their Bangalore wedding reception. Ranveer fixed the palla of Deepika's saree, and his picture of fixing his wife's saree instantly went viral. While Deepika was dressed in a golden and ivory saree that was gifted to her by her mother, Ranveer Singh flaunted an elaborately done golden and black Rohit Bal traditional jacket set. Deepika also flaunted pearl and emerald jewellery set with red sindoor, and mogra flowers adorning her hairdo. The dolls posted by NIGYDOLLS alongside the couple's image were the exact replication of Ranveer fixing Deepika's saree palla. Apart from the special moment, the dolls head-to-toe resembled Deepika and Ranveer with outfits, jewellery, Deepika's sindoor, and Ranveer's beard, etc.

Shraddha Kapoor's Yellow Dress Look

Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game has always won us and one of the occasions, she surprised us with her one-shouldered and lapel yellow dress with structured bodice and pleated midi skirt. The Stree actress's look was upped with pink lip colour and messy highlighted ponytail. In other words, Shraddha Kapoor looked like a doll and so a doll was crafted inspired by her yellow dress look. Nigeshan designed the doll and dressed in the exact yellow outfit that Shraddha Kapoor wore. Even the pink lip shade and ponytail were replicated meticulously. With this post, NIGYDOLLS wished Shraddha Kapoor, a happy birthday.

Nayanthara's SIIMA Awards Saree Look

At the SIIMA Awards, Nayanthara looked amazing and statuesque in her plain-black saree that was adorned with elaborate jewel-toned neckline on the sleeveless blouse. She wore a tiny black bindi and rounded out her look with a ponytail. The doll artist gorgeously replicated the look of the black saree look of the Aramm actress. The doll was also dressed in a similar black saree with a matching blouse, and even the embellishments on the neckline were like carbon-copied. The same ponytail look was given to the doll.

Katrina Kaif's Dhoom 3's Dance Look

Katrina Kaif created quite stunning moments with her dance performances in Dhoom 3. In one of the dance sequences, Katrina wore a sleeveless and embellished short red dress with gold chain-tassel accents accentuating her attire. She also sported dainty earrings and paired her ensemble with ankle-length golden heels with circular sleek straps. The voluminous long tresses of Katrina Kaif completed her look. The doll look of Katrina Kaif was created by NIGYDOLLS and the doll was dressed in almost-similar red dress with gold-toned tassel detail. What surprised us also were the exact golden heels, which were replicated for the doll look. The earrings and the long tresses were also given to the doll, and most of all, the dance step re-created was exactly the same.

So, which celeb-inspired doll look did you like the most from the list? Let us know that in the comments section.

Cover Picture Credit: NIGYDOLLS